Unusual homes

Liu Lingchao, 38, carries his makeshift dwelling as he walks along a road in Shapu township of Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, China May 21, 2013. Five years ago, Liu decided to walk back to his hometown Rongan county in Guangxi from Shenzhen, where he once worked as a migrant worker. With bamboo, plastic bags and bed sheets, Liu made himself a 1.5-metre-wide, 2-metre-high, "portable room" weighing about 60 kg (132 lb), to carry with him as he walks an average of 20 kilometers everyday. To support himself, Liu collects garbage all the way during the journey and he is now 20 miles away from his hometown, according to local media.REUTERS/China Stringer

Close