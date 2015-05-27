Edition:
Unusual last rites

Victor Perez Cardona sits embalmed in his taxi, his final wish, as family and friends look on during his wake at the San Cristobal funeral parlor in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico May 24, 2015. Perez Cardona was a taxi driver and his family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to honor his final request and seat him one more time in his taxi, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A little girl peeks through the car window as dead Victor Perez Cardona is seated behind the wheel of his taxi, during his wake at the San Cristobal funeral parlor in Aguas Buenas May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The dead body of Renato Garcia, dressed in a costume of comic book character Green Lantern, is seen at a house in San Juan, Puerto Rico February 16, 2015. Garcia was a fan of the Green Lantern and his family decided to set up a little shrine with his remains dressed up in honor of his passion for the superhero character. REUTERS/Alvin Baez-Hernandez

The casket with the remains of Bob Probert, former NHL hockey player for the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks, arrives on a motorcycle side car driven by George Winney for Probert's funeral service at the Christian Fellowship Church in Windsor, Ontario July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A street vendor passes a coffin made in the shape of a fish at the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, Ghana May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The funeral parlor has been in business since 1974, and is thought to be the only drive-through funeral home in southern California, according to office manager Denise Knowles-Bragg. Knowles-Bragg said the parlor offers a convenient alternative to older people who find it hard to walk, those who want to make a quick stop during the lunch hour, and the families of well-known deceased people who expect many visitors. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Soccer boots made of grass are displayed during the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for Hamburg SV fans at the Altona cemetery near the stadium in Hamburg, Germany September 9, 2008. Hamburg SV is the first soccer club in Europe to have a cemetery for its fans. They can be buried close to their team's home stadium in a coffin for about 2,350 euros or they can have their ashes buried in a club urn for about 390 euros. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Two graves are pictured at a specially designed cemetery for Schalke 04 fans during its opening ceremony near the football stadium in Gelsenkirchen, Germany December 7, 2012. Schalke 04 is the second soccer club in Germany to have a cemetery for its fans. They can be buried close to their team's home stadium in a coffin or an urn for about 6,656 euros ($8,602 USD). REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors to the Asia Funeral Expo look at a gold-coated and carved coffin in solid wood and 24K gold, with a list price of 1 million RMB ($120,000), in Hong Kong May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A coffin in the shape of a film projector is seen in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, Ghana May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An urn shaped like a soccer ball is pictured in the workshop of Vienna's municipal funeral services (Bestattung Wien) in Vienna, Austria April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Peter Maloney drives a motorcycle hearse during a preview in New York, May 24, 2007. The Tombstone Hearse Co. offers an alternative farewell ride for motorcycle enthusiasts. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A worker selects a song on a coffin equipped with a karaoke system while taking a break at a casket manufacturing factory in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines October 30, 2012. Coffin manufacturer Robert Nogoy replaces the insides of a casket with a karaoke machine as a gimmick to surprise guests and lighten the mood of solemn funerals or Halloween parties. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

An employee poses with a guitar-shaped coffin during the exhibition "Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana" at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A lion shaped coffin is seen at the exhibition "Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana" at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

George Spencer sands a Rolls-Royce-shaped coffin at Vic Fearn and Company coffin-makers in Nottingham, central England November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An employee works on a coffin in the shape of a film projector in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, Ghana May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An employee poses with a Mercedes-shaped coffin from Ghana at the exhibition "Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana" at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

