Unusual pets
Zhu Roumeng kisses with her pet pig Wuhua at her house in Beijing April 22, 2015. Zhu has raised the female pig, which weighs around 85 kilogram, for the last three and a half years, and they've recently become an internet sensation after she posted...more
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is an Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with its owner Fakroddin in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. Fakroddin...more
A man poses with a hyena along a street in Lagos, Nigeria November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The grandson of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal watches as his grandfather sits with his African two lion cubs outside his house at Al-Shabora refugee camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 19, 2015. It's believed the parents of the...more
A man reads a book as his pony waits nearby, in central of Slaviansk, Ukraine April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy rests his pet pigeon on his head as he plays with it in a slum in Mumbai, India April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A contestant skis with his pet duck during a skiing with pets competition at a ski resort in Sanmenxia, Henan province, China January 12, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A man carries his pet iguana on his shoulder in Taipei, Taiwan April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in Ahmedabad, India March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A pet bear sits among residents who escaped to higher ground from their flooded village in the Tando Allahyar district, Sindh province, Pakistan September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Zukhro, an employee of the city zoo, walks with Vadik, an 18-month-old male lion, at the zoo in Dushanbe, Tajikistan January 20, 2011. Employees take the lion from its cage for a walk on the zoo grounds two times a week while holding a piece of meat...more
Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily, he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A three-year old llama Socke lies in a dining room in Muelheim, Germany January 14, 2009. Socke has lived in the home of her owner Nicole Doepper since birth, when it was injured by other animals and had a leg amputated. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A young woman reacts as Mark attempts to put his pet, a seven-year-old boa constrictor snake named Gator, around her neck in Vancouver, British Columbia August 13, 2013. Reluctant at first, the woman eventually agreed so friends could take a picture....more
Three-year-old boy Oeun Sambat hugs his best friend, a four-meter (13.1 feet) long female python named Chamreun or 'Lucky' in the village of Sit Tbow, Cambodia on May 18, 2003. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Julian, a pet red howler monkey, uses the toilet in La Pintada, Antioquia province, Colombia February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A couple take their pet rabbit for a walk on the South Bank of the River Thames in London, England July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Vadim Veligurov, 12, walks with Abi, a wild sparrow, near his grandmother's house in Minusinsk, Siberia, Russia August 22, 2013. Veligurov found and brought the lost female baby bird to his grandmother's house, where he was spending the summer...more
Oui the frog sits on a miniature motorcycle in Pattaya, Thailand January 10, 2008. Tongsai Bamrungthai, the frog's owner, says Oui loves playing with human toys and posing for photographs. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
