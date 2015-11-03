Edition:
Unusual pets

Farmer Zhang Xianping rides his pig "Big Precious" during an interview with the media, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, November 2, 2015. Zhang, a pig breeder, instead of killing it, decided to keep the two-year-old "Big Precious" as pet when its weight reached 600 kg, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with its owner Fakroddin in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. Fakroddin raised Cocoa since she was 2 months old and treats her like a human. "She doesn't like goats, she doesn't like farms, she likes the people and the city." Fakroddin said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2012
Zukhro, an employee of the city zoo, walks with male lion Vadik on the territory of the zoo in the capital Dushanbe, Tajikistan, January 20, 2011. Employees take the lion from its cage to have a promenade along the territory two times a week while holding a piece of meat to attract Vadik's attention so it walks nearby. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov

Reuters / Thursday, January 20, 2011
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A man carries his pet iguana on his shoulder during the 2010 "Love Animal Day" pet carnival in Taipei April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
A man poses with a hyena along a street in Lagos, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2008
A contestant skis with his pet duck during a skiing with pets competition at a ski resort in Sanmenxia, Henan province, China, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2014
Gary Baker who goes by "G Bake" carries his ball python "China" during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Zhu Roumeng walks with her pet pig, Wuhua, near her house in Beijing April 22, 2015. Zhu has raised the female pig, which weighs around 85 kilogram, for the last three-and-half years and they've recently become an internet sensation after she posted her selfies with her pet pig on China's microblogging sites. Her surname 'Zhu' sounds exactly like the Mandarin word for 'pig', as such it became the reason for her love of pigs since she was a child, Zhu said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A man reads a book as his pony waits nearby, in central of Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 26, 2014
The grandson of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal watches as his grandfather sits with his African two lion cubs outside his house at Al-Shabora refugee camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 19, 2015. Al-Jamal has eventually achieved his dream of raising lions at home after acquiring the two cubs, whose parents are believed to have been smuggled into Gaza through a tunnel along the border with Egypt nearly three years ago. His family has named the female cub Mona, an Arab name, while the male lion was named Alex. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Christophe Lutz walks Marcel, a 30 month-old pig-wild boar crossbreed in the small village of Kolbsheim near Strasbourg, August 10, 2012. Marcel, an offspring of a sow and a wild boar, was raised by Christophe and his wife Chloe when he was 3 months-old, and neglected by its mother. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2012
A pet bear sits among residents who escaped to higher ground from their flooded village in the Tando Allahyar district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2011
A three-year old llama 'Socke' lies in a dining room in the western town of Muelheim January 14, 2009. 'Socke' lives in the house of her owner Nicole Doepper since its birth, when it was injured by other animals and had a leg amputated. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2009
A boy rests his pet pigeon on his head as he plays with it in a slum in Mumbai April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2014
