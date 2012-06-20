Upper class Asia

A woman smokes a cigarette at the Paramount ballroom, August 16, 2009. The Paramount originally opened in 1933 and was frequented by Shanghai's elite during the 30's. After the communists came to power in 1949 and the upper classes fell from grace, the hall was closed. The Paramount reopened in 2001 after massive renovations and now operates as a place with a taste of old Shanghai where locals, some in their 80's, come to dance in evenings and in the day. REUTERS/Nir Elias