Uproar after children burned alive

A man looks through a window into a room, which police said is the site where two children were burnt alive by a group of men, at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. Police in northern India have arrested four men over allegations that they burnt alive two low-caste children, a case that triggered a street protest and drew condemnation from an opposition leader. Authorities ruled out caste violence as a motive for the crime but India has a long history of such incidents, and the attack will feed concerns over rising intolerance after the rumor-fueled killing of a Muslim man by a Hindu mob recently. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

