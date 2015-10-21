Uproar after children burned alive
A man looks through a window into a room, which police said is the site where two children were burnt alive by a group of men, at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. Police in northern India...more
The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at...more
Relatives of two children who were burnt alive, mourn during a protest at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carries the body of a child who was burnt alive, wrapped in white shroud, after a protest against the incident at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A villager tries to control the crowd next to the bodies of two children (not pictured) who were burnt alive, during a protest in which people block a national highway, at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015....more
Relatives and villagers mourn as they sit next to the bodies of two children wrapped in white shrouds, during a protest in which people block a national highway, at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Relatives and villagers mourn as they sit next to the bodies of two children wrapped in white shrouds, outside their house at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The father of two children who were burnt alive, cries next to the bodies of his children (not pictured) as he and other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the incident at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India,...more
Relatives of two children who were burnt alive, mourn during a protest at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The shadow of a hand is seen on the wall of a room, which police said is the site where two children were burnt alive by a group of men, at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan...more
