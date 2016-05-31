Uproar over gorilla shooting

Thane Maynard, Executive Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, speaks to reporters in Cincinnati, Ohio, May 30, 2016. The director of the Cincinnati Zoo said that a three-foot (one-meter) barrier around the gorilla enclosure was...more

Thane Maynard, Executive Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, speaks to reporters in Cincinnati, Ohio, May 30, 2016. The director of the Cincinnati Zoo said that a three-foot (one-meter) barrier around the gorilla enclosure was adequate, even though a 4-year-old boy was able to climb over it and fall in, forcing zookeepers to shoot the ape dead after it grabbed him and dragged him around. REUTERS/William Philpott

