Uprooted by Syria's war

Ahmed M, 47, an assistant engineer from Syria, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Ahmed paid smugglers 8500 euros to get him to Sweden via Jordan, Turkey and Greece. He flew from Greece to Stockholm with false identification documents. Ahmed fled Syria because he had been arrested three times by military intelligence on suspicion of being a spy. He was tortured and had his feet broken. When asked about the future he said, "I have five children at home. They have no future there and without them I have no future here." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

