Uprooted by Syria's war
Syrian refugee children play as their families shop at a new hypermarket at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, Syria on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout via Reuters
An internally displaced child holds up a Syrian opposition flag while playing inside Al-Tah camp in the southern Idlib countryside, Syria July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syrian refugees play with snow during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee who arrived with her family from Damascus, carries a child as she enters her tent at the Majdal Anjar refugee camp in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon near the Syrian border, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Jordanian soldiers carry Syrian refugee children after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman, Jordan December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Ahmed M, 47, an assistant engineer from Syria, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Ahmed paid smugglers 8500 euros to get him to Sweden via Jordan, Turkey and Greece. He...more
A Syrian boy poses with a paper on which he wrote his name for the first time in a refugee camp school in the town of Anjar, Lebanon May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee helps another apply make-up as she prepares for her wedding at a beauty parlor at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Ala
Faraj Idris, 11, a Syrian refugee boy who was injured in a recent bombing beside Bab Al-Salam refugee camp, poses as he rests in his tent in Azaz, Syria near the Turkish border June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near Mafraq, Jordan July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, Serbia July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A map of the Serbian-Macedonian border shows routes that migrants use to cross the border, inside a police station in Presevo, Serbia July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, Bulgaria December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
A general view of the Azraq Syrian Refugee Camp under construction near Al Azraq, Jordan September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Rahaf (L) and Kamar, Syrian refugee girls who were injured during the violence in their country, hold their father's mobile phone showing a picture of them before their injuries during a psychological therapy session in Amman, Jordan October 11,...more
A Syrian refugee is shaved by a barber, who is also a refugee, at a makeshift salon at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, Syria, near the Turkish border February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
A Syrian refugee boy shields himself from the rain with his jacket at a refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Syrian refugees, fleeing fighting in Arsal, wait by trucks in Majdel Anjar, Lebanon near the border with Syria August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
A young Syrian refugee receives treatment after crossing the border from Tal Shehab city in Syria into Thnebeh town, in Ramtha, Jordan, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee cries as he prays during the Eid al-Adha prayers at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, Turkey October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
