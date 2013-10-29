A firefighter with the Sunnyvale Fire Department uses an instrument to check radiation levels on a participant acting as a suspect at the scene of a simulated mail truck hijacking on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge at Urban Shield 2013 in Oakland, California October 26, 2013. Urban Shield 2013 is a planned training exercise involving local, national, and international first responder agencies that runs continuously for 48 hours and presents a variety of scenarios which will challenge the teams' ability to perform in varying conditions within both mentally and physically demanding environments. Picture taken October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)