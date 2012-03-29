Urine hard-boiled eggs
Hard-boiled eggs are cooked in boys' urine on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hard-boiled eggs are cooked in boys' urine on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A boy urinates into a container outside a toilet at a primary school in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. It's the end of a school day in the eastern Chinese city of Dongyang, and eager parents collect their children after a hectic day of...more
A boy urinates into a container outside a toilet at a primary school in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. It's the end of a school day in the eastern Chinese city of Dongyang, and eager parents collect their children after a hectic day of primary school. But that's just the start of busy times for dozens of egg vendors across the city, deep in coastal Zhejiang province, who ready themselves to cook up a unique springtime snack favoured by local residents. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man walks into a primary school toilet where containers are placed to collect urine passed out by boys, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man walks into a primary school toilet where containers are placed to collect urine passed out by boys, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Two buckets of urine collected from a primary school are seen inside a stall selling hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Two buckets of urine collected from a primary school are seen inside a stall selling hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A vendor pours a bucket of boys' urine into a pot of hard-boiled eggs at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A vendor pours a bucket of boys' urine into a pot of hard-boiled eggs at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hard-boiled eggs cook in a pot of boys' urine on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. The scent of these eggs being cooked in pots of urine is unmistakable as people pass the many street vendors in Dongyang who sell it, claiming it...more
Hard-boiled eggs cook in a pot of boys' urine on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. The scent of these eggs being cooked in pots of urine is unmistakable as people pass the many street vendors in Dongyang who sell it, claiming it has remarkable health properties. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl looks at a pot of regular hard-boiled eggs, next to a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl looks at a pot of regular hard-boiled eggs, next to a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua (R) looks at a customer pointing at a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua (R) looks at a customer pointing at a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua shows the inside of a hard-boiled egg cooked in boys' urine at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua shows the inside of a hard-boiled egg cooked in boys' urine at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua eats a hard-boiled egg cooked in boys' urine at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua eats a hard-boiled egg cooked in boys' urine at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua (R) passes a bag of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine to a customer holding her baby on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua (R) passes a bag of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine to a customer holding her baby on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
London from above
Aerial views of the British capital.
Ancient finds
A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.
Tibetan exile protest
A Tibetan man sets himself on fire in India.
Stranded in Yemen
Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, find themselves stranded on their way to Saudi Arabia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.