Urine hard-boiled eggs

<p>Hard-boiled eggs are cooked in boys' urine on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A boy urinates into a container outside a toilet at a primary school in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. It's the end of a school day in the eastern Chinese city of Dongyang, and eager parents collect their children after a hectic day of primary school. But that's just the start of busy times for dozens of egg vendors across the city, deep in coastal Zhejiang province, who ready themselves to cook up a unique springtime snack favoured by local residents. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A boy urinates into a container outside a toilet at a primary school in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. It's the end of a school day in the eastern Chinese city of Dongyang, and eager parents collect their children after a hectic day of...more

<p>A man walks into a primary school toilet where containers are placed to collect urine passed out by boys, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A man walks into a primary school toilet where containers are placed to collect urine passed out by boys, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Two buckets of urine collected from a primary school are seen inside a stall selling hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Two buckets of urine collected from a primary school are seen inside a stall selling hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A vendor pours a bucket of boys' urine into a pot of hard-boiled eggs at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A vendor pours a bucket of boys' urine into a pot of hard-boiled eggs at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Hard-boiled eggs cook in a pot of boys' urine on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. The scent of these eggs being cooked in pots of urine is unmistakable as people pass the many street vendors in Dongyang who sell it, claiming it has remarkable health properties. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Hard-boiled eggs cook in a pot of boys' urine on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. The scent of these eggs being cooked in pots of urine is unmistakable as people pass the many street vendors in Dongyang who sell it, claiming it has remarkable health properties.

<p>A girl looks at a pot of regular hard-boiled eggs, next to a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A girl looks at a pot of regular hard-boiled eggs, next to a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua (R) looks at a customer pointing at a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua (R) looks at a customer pointing at a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua shows the inside of a hard-boiled egg cooked in boys' urine at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua shows the inside of a hard-boiled egg cooked in boys' urine at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua eats a hard-boiled egg cooked in boys' urine at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua eats a hard-boiled egg cooked in boys' urine at his stall in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua (R) passes a bag of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine to a customer holding her baby on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

51-year-old vendor Ge Yaohua (R) passes a bag of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine to a customer holding her baby on a street in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

