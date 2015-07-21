Edition:
U.S. and Cuba restore ties

Policemen detain protester Danilo Maldonado after he splattered red paint from a pouch hidden in his clothing, outside the flag-raising ceremony at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. The Cuban flag was raised over Havana's embassy in Washington for the first time in 54 years as the United States and Cuba formally restored relations, opening a new chapter of engagement between the former Cold War foes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People take pictures through the gate after a flag-raising ceremony at the Cuban Embassy in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Cuban flag is raised at the Cuban Embassy by an honor guard during an official ceremony in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Mojitos, a traditional Cuban cocktail, are served to guests at the newly reopened Cuban embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Anti-Castro activists protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida, July 20, 2015.REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry welcomes Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parilla to his office at the State Department in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The last Cuban flag that was lowered from the Cuban Embassy in Washington on January 3, 1961, hangs in the new embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A woman sits inside a bus as she looks at the new Cuban Embassy in Washington hours before officials raise the flag in a ceremony in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A woman waves a U.S flag in front of the U.S. Interests Section, in Havana July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A man with small U.S. and Cuba flags stands on the sidewalk in the hours before officials raise the flag at the Cuban Embassy in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Danys Mata (L), a pro-Cuba activist, argues with an anti-Castro activist during a protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A man hold a banner in front of the U.S. Interests Section in Havana July 20, 2015. The United States and Cuba quietly ushered in a new era of post-Cold War relations on Monday, formally restoring diplomatic ties severed more than five decades ago and re-establishing embassies in each other's capitals. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Anti-Castro activists protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Cuban national flag is seen raised over their new embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The last Cuban flag that was lowered from the Cuban Embassy in Washington on January 3, 1961, is reflected on a mirror as it hangs in their new embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Cuban professor at DePaul University Felix Masud-Piloto smokes a Cuban cigar at the newly reopened Cuban embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Cuban citizen Armando (L) and U.S tourist Lisa Fragoso wave U.S flags while passing the U.S. Interests Section, in Havana July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Cuban flag is carried out of the Cuban Embassy by an honor guard during an official ceremony in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People gather outside the Cuban embassy after the Cuban flag was raised in a ceremony in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A guest shields her eyes with her printed invitation as she waits to be allowed into a re-opening ceremony at the Cuban Embassy in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Members of the media watch from across the street before a reopening ceremony at the Cuban Embassy in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
U.S. citizens on an educational exchange program take part in a guided tour through Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez waves as the embassy is reopened during an official ceremony in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The last Cuban flag that was lowered from the Cuban Embassy in Washington on January 3, 1961, is seen hanging in the new embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People carry the Cuban flag outside the Cuban Embassy before it reopened with an official ceremony in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (C) raises the Cuban national flag as the embassy reopens during an official ceremony in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Cuban national flag is seen raised over their new embassy in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
U.S tourist Melanie Gidcon, 33, poses for a picture, wearing a shirt with a Cuban flag and a cap with U.S flag in front of the U.S. Interests Section, in Havana July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
