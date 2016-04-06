U.S. and Mexico divided
A resident walks past an image depicting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump by a section of the border fence between Mexico and the United States on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Children play with a ball near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A resident walks by a section of the border fence between Mexico and the United States on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Residents rest on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
U.S. police patrol vehicle is seen through a hole in the border fence between Mexico and the United States on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
U.S. police patrol vehicle is seen in the border fence between the United States and Mexico on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Clothes hang for drying in the backyard of a home facing the border fence at the United States-Mexico border outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Resident walks near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man take a bath on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Residents joke beside a car near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Children touch the hands of a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A border fence stretches into the Pacific Ocean as it separates the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, near San Ysidro, California March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Children climb up the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, during a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People stand on the Mexican side of the beach along the Pacific Ocean where a fence separates the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, near San Ysidro, California March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer sits in his truck along a section of the border fence between the United States and Mexico, near San Ysidro, California March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Cochise County Sheriff officer stands along the border fence between the United States and Mexico during a photo opportunity with Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz (not pictured) near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
People meet through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A house is seen in front of the border fence at the United States-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
