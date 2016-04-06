Edition:
U.S. and Mexico divided

A resident walks past an image depicting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump by a section of the border fence between Mexico and the United States on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Children play with a ball near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A resident walks by a section of the border fence between Mexico and the United States on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Residents rest on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
U.S. police patrol vehicle is seen through a hole in the border fence between Mexico and the United States on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
U.S. police patrol vehicle is seen in the border fence between the United States and Mexico on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Clothes hang for drying in the backyard of a home facing the border fence at the United States-Mexico border outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Resident walks near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A man take a bath on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Residents joke beside a car near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Children touch the hands of a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A border fence stretches into the Pacific Ocean as it separates the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, near San Ysidro, California March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Children climb up the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, during a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
People stand on the Mexican side of the beach along the Pacific Ocean where a fence separates the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, near San Ysidro, California March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer sits in his truck along a section of the border fence between the United States and Mexico, near San Ysidro, California March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A Cochise County Sheriff officer stands along the border fence between the United States and Mexico during a photo opportunity with Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz (not pictured) near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
People meet through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A house is seen in front of the border fence at the United States-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
