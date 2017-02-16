U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

President of J-C Distributing Inc Jaime Chamberlain, a Mexican produce distributor, said business with Mexico is the lifeblood of Nogales, which brings in more pounds of Mexican produce than any other U.S. border town. It's "one of the largest...more

President of J-C Distributing Inc Jaime Chamberlain, a Mexican produce distributor, said business with Mexico is the lifeblood of Nogales, which brings in more pounds of Mexican produce than any other U.S. border town. It's "one of the largest industries here with the most employment and the most to lose," said Chamberlain, a board member of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas. He voted for Trump and his pro-business, socially conservative agendas, but is lobbying state leaders to oppose the tax. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

