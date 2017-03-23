Edition:
U.S. celebrate first World Baseball title

USA pitcher Marcus Stroman is awarded the MVP award following the 8-0 victory against Puerto Rico. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA catcher Jonathan Lucroy celebrates. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

USA outfielders Christian Yelich and Adam Jones celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA poses for a group photo. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 22, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; United State players hold up the championship trophy after defeating Puerto Rico in the final of the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

USA pitcher Marcus Stroman celebrates. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

USA manager Jim Leyland holds the championship trophy. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Puerto Rico players following their 8-0 loss. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA players celebrate. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

USA pitcher David Robertson, infielder Eric Hosmer, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, infielder Nolan Arenado and catcher Jonathan Lucroy celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA pitcher Marcus Stroman celebrates. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Puerto Rico players react after the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA celebrates. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

USA players raise the championship trophy. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA pitcher David Robertson and catcher Jonathan Lucroy celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA outfielder Adam Jones congratulates infielder Nolan Arenado and infielder Eric Hosmer after both scored runs in the seventh inning. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton hits an RBI single. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Puerto Rico second baseman Javier Baez throws to first after firing out U.S. third baseman Nolan Arenado during the fifth inning. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

USA infielder Nolan Arenado and infielder Eric Hosmer celebrate after both scored runs. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Puerto Rico catcher Yadier Molina reacts after the U.S. scored two runs in the seventh inning. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

