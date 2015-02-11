U.S. closes Yemen embassy
Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An abandoned base for U.S. Marines near the U.S. embassy is seen in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A general view of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters stand on a truck as they secure a street where pro-Houthi protesters demonstrated to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled...more
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. The banners read, 'Allah is the greatest. Death to America. Death to Israel. A curse...more
