Pictures | Tue Jun 30, 2015

U.S. defeats Germany

United States midfielder Tobin Heath celebrates with goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris after defeating Germany in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States defender Kelley O'Hara (5) celebrates after scoring against Germany goalkeeper Nadine Angerer during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

United States defender Julie Johnston attempts a header against Germany forward Alexandra Popp during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States goalkeeper Hope Solo makes a save against Germany during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

United States defender Julie Johnston fouls Germany forward Alexandra Popp during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Germany was awarded a penalty kick on the play. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Germany forward Celia Sasic reacts after missing a penalty kick against the United States during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States fans cheer prior to the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 women's World Cup against Germany at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Germany goalkeeper Nadine Angerer is unable to stop a shot by United States forward Carli Lloyd during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Germany defender Leonie Maier and United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe attempt a header during the first half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States fans in the stands prior to the game against Germany during the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick against Germany during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Morgan Brian slides in front of Germany forward Celia Sasic during the first half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Germany defender Leonie Maier fouls United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe as they go up for the ball during the first half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States defender Julie Johnston falls while defended by Germany midfielder Anja Mittag during the first half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

United States fans cheer after the semifinals against Germany in the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

United States forward Alex Morgan shoots against Germany defender Saskia Bartusiak during the first half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States defender Kelley O'Hara celebrates with forward Abby Wambach after scoring against Germany during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States forward Kelley O'Hara celebrates her goal during the second half against Germany in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe and Germany defender Leonie Maier play the ball during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Germany goalkeeper Nadine Angerer reacts as United States midfielder Carli Lloyd scores on a penalty kick during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

