U.S. forces in Syria

A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria, April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
U.S. forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A U.S. fighter walks down a ladder from a barricade, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A U.S. fighter stands near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle on the road connecting al-Rai town to Azaz city, in Syria's northern Aleppo countryside, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the Syrian town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A U.S. fighter walks with his weapon near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
