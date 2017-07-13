Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 13, 2017 | 9:26am EDT

U.S. forces train Down Under

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 19
Paratroopers prepare to land after dropping from an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch at Williamson Airfield in Queensland. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Paratroopers prepare to land after dropping from an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch at Williamson Airfield in Queensland. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Paratroopers prepare to land after dropping from an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch at Williamson Airfield in Queensland. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 19
A crewman aboard an Australian Army MRH-90 helicopter leans out of the aircraft as it kicks up sand upon landing at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A crewman aboard an Australian Army MRH-90 helicopter leans out of the aircraft as it kicks up sand upon landing at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A crewman aboard an Australian Army MRH-90 helicopter leans out of the aircraft as it kicks up sand upon landing at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 19
Medical staff listen to instruction at a temporary Australian military hospital set up for the Talisman Saber joint military exercises. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Medical staff listen to instruction at a temporary Australian military hospital set up for the Talisman Saber joint military exercises. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Medical staff listen to instruction at a temporary Australian military hospital set up for the Talisman Saber joint military exercises. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 19
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 19
Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addresses dignitaries. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addresses dignitaries. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addresses dignitaries. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 19
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade step into the ocean during an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade step into the ocean during an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade step into the ocean during an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 19
A New Zealand Air Force MRH-90 helicopter kicks up sand as it lands at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A New Zealand Air Force MRH-90 helicopter kicks up sand as it lands at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A New Zealand Air Force MRH-90 helicopter kicks up sand as it lands at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 19
Chief of Australia's Army, Lieutenant General Angus Campbell (L) speaks with Army Regimental Sergeant Major Don Spinks. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Chief of Australia's Army, Lieutenant General Angus Campbell (L) speaks with Army Regimental Sergeant Major Don Spinks. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Chief of Australia's Army, Lieutenant General Angus Campbell (L) speaks with Army Regimental Sergeant Major Don Spinks. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 19
Paratroopers drop out of an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Paratroopers drop out of an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Paratroopers drop out of an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 19
An Australian troop transporter wades onto Langham beach during an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An Australian troop transporter wades onto Langham beach during an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
An Australian troop transporter wades onto Langham beach during an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 19
A crewman aboard a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter mans the gun turret off the rear deck. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A crewman aboard a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter mans the gun turret off the rear deck. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A crewman aboard a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter mans the gun turret off the rear deck. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 19
A crewman from a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter signals for military staff and press to don their ear protection. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A crewman from a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter signals for military staff and press to don their ear protection. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A crewman from a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter signals for military staff and press to don their ear protection. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 19
Australian Air Force explosive-detecting dog Java, a Belgian Malinois, is held by her handler Daniel Johnson. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian Air Force explosive-detecting dog Java, a Belgian Malinois, is held by her handler Daniel Johnson. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Australian Air Force explosive-detecting dog Java, a Belgian Malinois, is held by her handler Daniel Johnson. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 19
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 19
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
16 / 19
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade and two troop carriers are brought on a landing craft from HMAS Canberra (background) to Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade and two troop carriers are brought on a landing craft from HMAS Canberra (background) to Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade and two troop carriers are brought on a landing craft from HMAS Canberra (background) to Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 19
Canadian paratroopers drop out of a U.S. Air Force C17 alongside American parachutists. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Canadian paratroopers drop out of a U.S. Air Force C17 alongside American parachutists. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Canadian paratroopers drop out of a U.S. Air Force C17 alongside American parachutists. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
18 / 19
A soldier from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guards Langham Beach after an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A soldier from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guards Langham Beach after an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A soldier from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guards Langham Beach after an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Wildfires in California canyons

Wildfires in California canyons

Next Slideshows

Wildfires in California canyons

Wildfires in California canyons

High temperatures and parched vegetation fuel the Alamo and Whittier Fires near California's central coast.

Jul 12 2017
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Jul 12 2017
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly...

Jul 12 2017
Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Jul 12 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies

Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies

Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for late-stage liver cancer at age 61, the Chinese government says.

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump arrives in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.

Wildfires in California canyons

Wildfires in California canyons

High temperatures and parched vegetation fuel the Alamo and Whittier Fires near California's central coast.

On Thoreau's Walden Pond

On Thoreau's Walden Pond

Walden Pond, in Concord, Massachusetts, on what would have been writer Henry David Thoreau's 200th birthday.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds.

Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast