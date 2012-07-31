U.S. gymnasts strike gold
Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. celebrates after she learned that her team won gold in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. celebrates after she learned that her team won gold in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gabrielle Douglas (clockwise L-R) of the U.S. hugs team mates Kyla Ross, Alexandra Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney after performing on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012...more
Gabrielle Douglas (clockwise L-R) of the U.S. hugs team mates Kyla Ross, Alexandra Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney after performing on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gabrielle Douglas (R) of the U.S. and McKayla Maroney celebrate gold medals after the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gabrielle Douglas (R) of the U.S. and McKayla Maroney celebrate gold medals after the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. (L) is embraced by teammate Jordyn Wieber during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. (L) is embraced by teammate Jordyn Wieber during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Russia's Maria Paseka stumbles after performing on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Russia's Maria Paseka stumbles after performing on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Russia's Aliya Mustafina weeps as she watches the results at the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Russia's Aliya Mustafina weeps as she watches the results at the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russia's Aliya Mustafina performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russia's Aliya Mustafina performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
China's Huang Qiushuang performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
China's Huang Qiushuang performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Gabrielle Douglas is seen during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gabrielle Douglas is seen during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alexandra Raisman (L) of the U.S. hugs team mate Jordyn Wieber after she finished her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alexandra Raisman (L) of the U.S. hugs team mate Jordyn Wieber after she finished her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. performs on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. performs on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russia's Aliya Mustafina (R) reacts after missing out on the gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Russia's Aliya Mustafina (R) reacts after missing out on the gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
London Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from the fourth day of the London Olympic Games.
London Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from the third day of the London Olympic Games.
Phelps goes to London
Phelps needs to win three medals in London to surpass the overall record of 18, held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina.
Empty seats in London
Olympic organizers are scrambling to quell a backlash over depressing TV images of half-empty stands.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.