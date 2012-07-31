Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 31, 2012 | 3:45pm EDT

U.S. gymnasts strike gold

<p>Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. celebrates after she learned that her team won gold in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. celebrates after she learned that her team won gold in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. celebrates after she learned that her team won gold in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 20
<p>Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 20
<p>Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 20
<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 20
<p>Gabrielle Douglas (clockwise L-R) of the U.S. hugs team mates Kyla Ross, Alexandra Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney after performing on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Gabrielle Douglas (clockwise L-R) of the U.S. hugs team mates Kyla Ross, Alexandra Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney after performing on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012...more

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas (clockwise L-R) of the U.S. hugs team mates Kyla Ross, Alexandra Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney after performing on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 20
<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 20
<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 20
<p>Gabrielle Douglas (R) of the U.S. and McKayla Maroney celebrate gold medals after the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Gabrielle Douglas (R) of the U.S. and McKayla Maroney celebrate gold medals after the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas (R) of the U.S. and McKayla Maroney celebrate gold medals after the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 20
<p>Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. (L) is embraced by teammate Jordyn Wieber during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. (L) is embraced by teammate Jordyn Wieber during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. (L) is embraced by teammate Jordyn Wieber during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 20
<p>Russia's Maria Paseka stumbles after performing on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Russia's Maria Paseka stumbles after performing on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Russia's Maria Paseka stumbles after performing on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 20
<p>Russia's Aliya Mustafina weeps as she watches the results at the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Russia's Aliya Mustafina weeps as she watches the results at the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Russia's Aliya Mustafina weeps as she watches the results at the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 20
<p>Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 20
<p>Russia's Aliya Mustafina performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Russia's Aliya Mustafina performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Russia's Aliya Mustafina performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 20
<p>China's Huang Qiushuang performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

China's Huang Qiushuang performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

China's Huang Qiushuang performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
14 / 20
<p>Gabrielle Douglas is seen during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Gabrielle Douglas is seen during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas is seen during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 20
<p>Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 20
<p>Alexandra Raisman (L) of the U.S. hugs team mate Jordyn Wieber after she finished her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Alexandra Raisman (L) of the U.S. hugs team mate Jordyn Wieber after she finished her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Alexandra Raisman (L) of the U.S. hugs team mate Jordyn Wieber after she finished her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 20
<p>Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. performs on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. performs on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. performs on the vault during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 20
<p>Russia's Aliya Mustafina (R) reacts after missing out on the gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Russia's Aliya Mustafina (R) reacts after missing out on the gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Russia's Aliya Mustafina (R) reacts after missing out on the gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
19 / 20
<p>Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
London Olympics: Day 4

London Olympics: Day 4

Next Slideshows

London Olympics: Day 4

London Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from the fourth day of the London Olympic Games.

Jul 31 2012
London Olympics: Day 3

London Olympics: Day 3

Highlights from the third day of the London Olympic Games.

Jul 31 2012
Phelps goes to London

Phelps goes to London

Phelps needs to win three medals in London to surpass the overall record of 18, held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina.

Jul 30 2012
Empty seats in London

Empty seats in London

Olympic organizers are scrambling to quell a backlash over depressing TV images of half-empty stands.

Jul 30 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast