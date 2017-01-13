U.S. military in eastern Europe since Crimea conflict
U.S soldiers arrive to Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Krasko via REUTERS
U.S. paratroopers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade take part in sky jump "Bayonet Strike" excercise in Adazi, Latvia, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. ...more
A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participates in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade' soldiers at Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. ...more
Villagers look at a passing U.S. military vehicle near Malu village in Romania May 13, 2015. Troops assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the U.S army are in Romania to participate in Operation Atlantic Resolve-South, an international...more
Poland's Generals Miroslaw Rozanski and Marek Tomaszycki and U.S. General Richard D. Clarke attend a news conference during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. servicemen attend an opening ceremony of U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" in Vaziani, Georgia, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A controller monitors at screens aboard a NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft during a surveillance flight over Romania April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Troops from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate at the NATO-led exercise "Orzel Alert" held together with Canada's 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia's Light Infantry, and Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade in Bledowska Desert...more
U.S. army soldiers with their M1 Abrams take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014....more
A U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldier passes by a Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldier during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldiers walk with U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldiers during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Servicemen of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team (standing) train members of the Ukrainian National Guard during a joint military exercise called "Fearless Guardian 2015" at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center near the...more
U.S. troops sit on the top of a military vehicle as their convoy passes near Malu village, Romania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ovidiu Micsik/Inquam Photos
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade paratroopers jump from a C-130 Hercules plane during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. soldiers arrive to Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Krasko via REUTERS
U.S. army soldiers take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A local man inspects U.S. troops machine gun during tactical road march Dragoon Ride II display in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Captain Tomasz Neuman (R), company commander of Polish 6 Airborne Brigade, and Captain Tadeusz Borawski, company commander of the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discuss after participating in training exercises at the Land Forces...more
Paratroopers in camouflage from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team smile after participating in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north...more
U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldiers walk during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014....more
U.S soldiers arrive in Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Krasko via REUTERS
U.S. soldier looks on during tactical road march Dragoon Ride II display in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
