U.S. Navy identifies victims of ship collision
The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors killed on the USS Fitzgerald after the destroyer's collision with a container ship off Japan. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., from Elyria, Ohio. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
