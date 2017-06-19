Edition:
U.S. Navy identifies victims of ship collision

The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors killed on the USS Fitzgerald after the destroyer's collision with a container ship off Japan. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Monday, June 19, 2017
Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., from Elyria, Ohio. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

