Pictures | Fri May 13, 2016 | 6:25pm EDT

U.S. Navy SEAL funeral

Pallbearers carry the casket of a U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, into a church for a private funeral service in Coronado, California, United States May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Boys honour fallen U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV with t-shirts during a funeral procession to following a private service in Coronado, California, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket of U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, into a church for a private funeral service in Coronado, California, United States, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket of U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV into a church for a private funeral service in Coronado, California, United States, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Students line the road as a funeral procession to Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery for U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV is held following a private service in Coronado, California, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
A funeral procession to Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery for U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV is held following a private service in Coronado, California, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Students line the road as a funeral procession to Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery for U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV is held following a private service in Coronado, California, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Members of the public line the procession route as a hearse carrying the casket of a U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, is driven to burial services in Coronado, California, United States, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket of a U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, for a private funeral service in Coronado, California, United States May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Members of the public line the procession route as a hearse carrying the casket of a U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, is driven to burial services in Coronado, California, United States, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
