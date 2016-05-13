U.S. Navy SEAL funeral

Members of the public line the procession route as a hearse carrying the casket of a U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, is driven to burial services in...more

Members of the public line the procession route as a hearse carrying the casket of a U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, is driven to burial services in Coronado, California, United States, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close