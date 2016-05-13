U.S. Navy SEAL funeral
Pallbearers carry the casket of a U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, into a church for a private funeral service in Coronado, California, United States May...more
Boys honour fallen U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV with t-shirts during a funeral procession to following a private service in Coronado, California, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pallbearers carry the casket of U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, into a church for a private funeral service in Coronado, California, United States, May 13,...more
Pallbearers carry the casket of U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV into a church for a private funeral service in Coronado, California, United States, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Students line the road as a funeral procession to Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery for U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV is held following a private service in Coronado, California, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A funeral procession to Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery for U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV is held following a private service in Coronado, California, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Students line the road as a funeral procession to Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery for U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV is held following a private service in Coronado, California, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of the public line the procession route as a hearse carrying the casket of a U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, is driven to burial services in...more
Pallbearers carry the casket of a U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, for a private funeral service in Coronado, California, United States May 13, 2016....more
Members of the public line the procession route as a hearse carrying the casket of a U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq, is driven to burial services in...more
