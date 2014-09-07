Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Sep 6, 2014 | 11:53pm EDT

U.S. Open highlights

Roger Federer of Switzerland flattens the ball with his racquet as he returns to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer of Switzerland flattens the ball with his racquet as he returns to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Roger Federer of Switzerland flattens the ball with his racquet as he returns to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 29
Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina, both from Russia, celebrate after defeating Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Flavia Pennetta of Italy in the women's doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina, both from Russia, celebrate after defeating Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Flavia Pennetta of Italy in the women's doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014....more

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina, both from Russia, celebrate after defeating Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Flavia Pennetta of Italy in the women's doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
2 / 29
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
3 / 29
Kei Nishikori of Japan reaches for a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Kei Nishikori of Japan reaches for a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan reaches for a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
4 / 29
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning match point against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning match point against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning match point against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 29
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark misses as she reaches for a return to Peng Shuai of China during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark misses as she reaches for a return to Peng Shuai of China during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark misses as she reaches for a return to Peng Shuai of China during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
6 / 29
Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
7 / 29
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their quarter--final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their quarter--final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their quarter--final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 29
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Gael Monfils of France during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Gael Monfils of France during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Gael Monfils of France during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
9 / 29
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia keeps her eyes on a return shot to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia keeps her eyes on a return shot to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia keeps her eyes on a return shot to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
10 / 29
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 29
Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after winning their doubles semi-final match against compatriots Scott Lipsky and Rajeev Ram at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after winning their doubles semi-final match against compatriots Scott Lipsky and Rajeev Ram at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after winning their doubles semi-final match against compatriots Scott Lipsky and Rajeev Ram at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
12 / 29
Novak Djokovic of Serbia makes fun of himself after missing a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York early on September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Novak Djokovic of Serbia makes fun of himself after missing a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York early on September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia makes fun of himself after missing a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York early on September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
13 / 29
Andy Murray of Britain reaches to return a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Andy Murray of Britain reaches to return a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Andy Murray of Britain reaches to return a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
14 / 29
Venus Williams (R) of the U.S. and her sister Serena play Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia in their quarter-final doubles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Venus Williams (R) of the U.S. and her sister Serena play Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia in their quarter-final doubles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Venus Williams (R) of the U.S. and her sister Serena play Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia in their quarter-final doubles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
15 / 29
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus misses a serve from Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus misses a serve from Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus misses a serve from Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 29
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark comes to the net against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's quarter-finals singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark comes to the net against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's quarter-finals singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark comes to the net against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's quarter-finals singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 29
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia reacts after defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia reacts after defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia reacts after defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 29
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia returns a shot to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Jelena Jankovic of Serbia returns a shot to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia returns a shot to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
19 / 29
Tommy Robredo of Spain returns a shot to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tommy Robredo of Spain returns a shot to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Tommy Robredo of Spain returns a shot to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 29
Gael Monfils of France serves to Alejandro Gonzalez of Colombia during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Gael Monfils of France serves to Alejandro Gonzalez of Colombia during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Gael Monfils of France serves to Alejandro Gonzalez of Colombia during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
21 / 29
Kei Nishikori of Japan returns a shot to Milos Raonic of Canada in their men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, early September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Kei Nishikori of Japan returns a shot to Milos Raonic of Canada in their men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, early September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan returns a shot to Milos Raonic of Canada in their men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, early September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
22 / 29
Kevin Anderson of South Africa hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kevin Anderson of South Africa hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Kevin Anderson of South Africa hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
23 / 29
Maria Sharapova of Russia uses an ice pack to cool off during a break in her match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Maria Sharapova of Russia uses an ice pack to cool off during a break in her match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Maria Sharapova of Russia uses an ice pack to cool off during a break in her match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
24 / 29
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia hits a return to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia hits a return to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia hits a return to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
25 / 29
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses for a picture with a fan after her win over compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses for a picture with a fan after her win over compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses for a picture with a fan after her win over compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
26 / 29
Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
27 / 29
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia serves to Simona Halep of Romania during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia serves to Simona Halep of Romania during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia serves to Simona Halep of Romania during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
28 / 29
Kei Nishikori of Japan throws his racquet to hit a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kei Nishikori of Japan throws his racquet to hit a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan throws his racquet to hit a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Best of Youth Olympics

Best of Youth Olympics

Next Slideshows

Best of Youth Olympics

Best of Youth Olympics

Highlights from the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing.

Aug 25 2014
Young Olympians

Young Olympians

Teenaged athletes compete in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in China.

Aug 20 2014
In the footsteps of Pete Rose

In the footsteps of Pete Rose

Pete Rose Jr. has found the road to the majors a lot tougher than his father, having played or coached in the minor leagues for 27 years.

Aug 19 2014
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali wins the Tour de France.

Jul 28 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast