U.S.-Philippines military exercises
U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore during the annual Philippines-U.S. amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines October 7, 2016. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has caused a...more
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces stand near the shore as they watch exercises in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces walk near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces take a break near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Next Slideshows
Philippines' deadly drug war
President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,400 people since he took office.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Escaping Islamic State
Syrian and Iraqi residents fleeing areas held by Islamic State.
Florida braces for Hurricane Matthew
Floridians flee inland, stock up on supplies and brace for the coming storm.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.