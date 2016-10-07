Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 7, 2016 | 10:15am EDT

U.S.-Philippines military exercises

U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore during the annual Philippines-U.S. amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines October 7, 2016. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has caused a diplomatic storm by declaring that joint U.S.-Philippines military exercises would cease, a defense agreement would be reviewed and, at an undisclosed time, he might "break up" with the United States. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore during the annual Philippines-U.S. amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines October 7, 2016. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has caused a...more

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore during the annual Philippines-U.S. amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines October 7, 2016. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has caused a diplomatic storm by declaring that joint U.S.-Philippines military exercises would cease, a defense agreement would be reviewed and, at an undisclosed time, he might "break up" with the United States. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
1 / 11
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
2 / 11
U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
3 / 11
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
4 / 11
U.S. military forces stand near the shore as they watch exercises in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces stand near the shore as they watch exercises in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces stand near the shore as they watch exercises in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
5 / 11
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
6 / 11
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
7 / 11
U.S. military forces walk near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces walk near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces walk near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 11
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
9 / 11
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 11
U.S. military forces take a break near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces take a break near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
U.S. military forces take a break near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

Next Slideshows

Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,400 people since he took office.

Oct 07 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 06 2016
Escaping Islamic State

Escaping Islamic State

Syrian and Iraqi residents fleeing areas held by Islamic State.

Oct 06 2016
Florida braces for Hurricane Matthew

Florida braces for Hurricane Matthew

Floridians flee inland, stock up on supplies and brace for the coming storm.

Oct 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast