U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
Children walk past rubble of damaged buildings at Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks out through a window in rebel-held Al-Yadudah village, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Children are seen near rubble of damaged buildings at Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters pray inside a house in rebel-held Al-Yadudah village, in Deraa Governorate. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion eat together in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy eats a corn as he sits in front of a shop in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion are seen inside an underground tunnel in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children hold corncobs at Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Children play inside a damaged bus in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Boys play table football in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman walks with a child amid rubble at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks out of his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Two men chat as they sit amid the rubble of a damaged site in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man uses his phone as he stands amid rubble of damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian children are seen play amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
People load belongings on a truck amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man walks while using his phone past damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A woman walks with a child past damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A fighter from Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion walks near piled sandbags in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
