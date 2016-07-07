U.S. sanctions Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army (KPA), in this still image taken from video footage released on April 5, 2013. In a report by the U.S....more

Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army (KPA), in this still image taken from video footage released on April 5, 2013. In a report by the U.S. State Department to Congress, Kim Jong Un topped a list of those responsible for serious human rights abuses and censorship in North Korea. Many of the abuses happen in North Korea's political prisoner camps, which hold between 80,000 and 120,000 prisoners including children, the report said. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close