U.S.-South Korea military drill
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. The drill is part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. The drill is part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. North Korea declared a no-sail warning for areas off its west coast near a disputed border with South Korea and has notified the...more
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. North Korea declared a no-sail warning for areas off its west coast near a disputed border with South Korea and has notified the South that it will conduct firing drills, a South Korean government official said. The warning comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the North after the U.N. Security Council condemned Pyongyang for its mid-range missile launches last week, just as the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States met to discuss the North's arms program. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. marine and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. marine and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A journalist films as U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A journalist films as U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An amphibious assault vehicle of the South Korean Marine Corps arrives on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An amphibious assault vehicle of the South Korean Marine Corps arrives on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft flies as U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft flies as U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Britain's first gay marriages
Gay couples tie the knot on the first day that same-sex marriages are allowed.
Municipal elections in Turkey
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gains the upper hand in a bitter power struggle after strong local election results.
Greyhound racing in Chile
With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend.
Earth Hour effect
Looking at Earth Hour around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.