Fri Nov 7, 2014

U.S. strikes in Syria

A damaged vehicle parks beside collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A rocket launcher is pictured at a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A girl inspects damage of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A general view shows a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man walks on rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Men inspect damage of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man walks on the rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A general view shows a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man inspects the damage to collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man walks on rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Men inspect a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man walks past a damaged vehicle at a base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Clashes intensify in Aleppo

Clashes intensify in Aleppo

U.S. air strikes, barrel bombs and gun battles in Aleppo.

Nov 06 2014
Clashes in Brussels

Belgian police and protesters clash over austerity measures.

Nov 06 2014
Guy Fawkes Night

Protesters around the world take part in the Million Mask March organized by Anonymous.

Nov 06 2014
Most powerful people

Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people.

Nov 06 2014

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

