Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 19, 2016 | 12:45pm EST

U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya

A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 7
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 7
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 7
A note with names of Islamic State members is seen found amongst damage after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

A note with names of Islamic State members is seen found amongst damage after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via...more

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A note with names of Islamic State members is seen found amongst damage after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 7
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout

A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout
Close
5 / 7
Body bags are seen in a hospital, after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via REUTERS

Body bags are seen in a hospital, after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Body bags are seen in a hospital, after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 7
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
The final 8 candidates

The final 8 candidates

Next Slideshows

The final 8 candidates

The final 8 candidates

Portraits of the two Democrats and six Republicans still in the presidential race.

Feb 19 2016
Migrants behind the fence

Migrants behind the fence

Migrants find themselves fenced in and out on their journey to a better life.

Feb 19 2016
Zika: Mother and child

Zika: Mother and child

Portraits of Brazilian mothers and their children, born with microcephaly.

Feb 18 2016
Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Feb 18 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast