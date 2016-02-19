U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya

A note with names of Islamic State members is seen found amongst damage after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via...more

A note with names of Islamic State members is seen found amongst damage after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

Close