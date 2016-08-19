U.S. swimmers in hot water
Security video shows three U.S. Olympic swimmers returning to their taxi at a gasoline station where they were accused by staff of having caused damage, in Rio de Janeiro. Courtesy Globo TV/Handout via Reuters
U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz arrive at the Miami international airport from Rio de Janeiro a day after Brazilian police detained their passports and questioned them, in Miami. REUTERS/Cassandra Garrison
A vehicle carrying U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz stands in front of a police station before driving away, the morning after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A television cameraman films in the men's bathroom at the gasoline station where U.S. swimmers Ryan Lochte, Jimmy Feigen, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz were accused by staff of having caused damage, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Security video shows three U.S. Olympic swimmers returning from a bathroom to their taxi at a gasoline station where they were accused by staff of having caused damage. Courtesy Globo TV/Handout via Reuters
A view of the bathroom doors at the gasoline station where U.S. swimmers Ryan Lochte, Jimmy Feigen, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz were accused by staff of having caused damage. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
U.S. swimmers Jack Conger (L) and Gunnar Bentz walk into a police office at Rio de Janeiro's international airport after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States late Wednesday night. REUTERS/Courtesy Globo TV
Four U.S. Olympic swimmers caused damage at a gasoline station and were involved in a dispute with guards who asked them to pay for the damage, a Brazilian security source said on Thursday, casting doubt on their story that they were robbed at...more
A television cameraman films at the gasoline station where U.S. swimmers were accused by staff of having caused damage. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
U.S. Olympic swimmer Jack Conger gets into a car while leaving a police station after being questioned in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. swimmers Jack Conger (L) and Gunnar Bentz walk out of Rio de Janeiro's international airport after they were stopped from boarding a flight. TV Bandeirantes/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Olympic swimmer Gunnar Bentz leaves a police station after being questioned in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz walk out of Rio de Janeiro's international airport after they were stopped from boarding a flight. TV Bandeirantes/Handout via REUTERS
Journalists surround a car carrying U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz as they leave a police station after being questioned in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger (L) and Gunnar Bentz (C) leave a police station after being questioned in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz are escorted into a police station the morning after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A vehicle carrying Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz stands in front of a police station before driving away, the morning after they were stopped from boarding a flight. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
James Feigen poses with his silver medal during the 2013 World Swimming Championships. Feigen was among the three swimmers stopped from boarding the flight. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Ryan Lochte poses with his gold medal after the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final in Rio. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz check in at the international airport to board a flight back to the U.S. after spending the day being interrogated by police in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
