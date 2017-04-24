Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 24, 2017 | 10:40am EDT

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft gun inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft gun inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft gun inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 24
Players depicting Islamic State militant snipers fire their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting Islamic State militant snipers fire their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militant snipers fire their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
2 / 24
Players depicting Islamic State militants stand during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting Islamic State militants stand during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants stand during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
3 / 24
Players depicting Islamic State militants hold up their hands in front of players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting Islamic State militants hold up their hands in front of players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants hold up their hands in front of players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
4 / 24
Players depicting Islamic State militants take position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting Islamic State militants take position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants take position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
5 / 24
A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft weapon inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft weapon inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft weapon inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 24
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces point their airsoft weapons to a player depicting an Islamic State militant during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces point their airsoft weapons to a player depicting an Islamic State militant during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces point their airsoft weapons to a player depicting an Islamic State militant during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
7 / 24
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces fire their airsoft weapons inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces fire their airsoft weapons inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces fire their airsoft weapons inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
8 / 24
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant holds up her hands in front of a player depicting a soldier from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant holds up her hands in front of a player depicting a soldier from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant holds up her hands in front of a player depicting a soldier from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 24
Players depicting Islamic State militants fire their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting Islamic State militants fire their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants fire their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
10 / 24
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces take position during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces take position during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces take position during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
11 / 24
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces listen to instructions during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces listen to instructions during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces listen to instructions during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
12 / 24
Players depicting Islamic State militants are arrested by players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting Islamic State militants are arrested by players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants are arrested by players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
13 / 24
A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks past a billboard-sized figure of a bull, known as the "Osborne bull", as he takes position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks past a billboard-sized figure of a bull, known as the "Osborne bull", as he takes position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near...more

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks past a billboard-sized figure of a bull, known as the "Osborne bull", as he takes position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
14 / 24
A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
15 / 24
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant adjusts her kerchief during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant adjusts her kerchief during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant adjusts her kerchief during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
16 / 24
A player depicting a soldier from the U.S.-led coalition forces carries the remains of a fake bomb during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A player depicting a soldier from the U.S.-led coalition forces carries the remains of a fake bomb during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting a soldier from the U.S.-led coalition forces carries the remains of a fake bomb during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
17 / 24
Players depicting Islamic State militants fire their airsoft weapons inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting Islamic State militants fire their airsoft weapons inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants fire their airsoft weapons inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 24
A player depicting an Islamic State militant holds up his airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A player depicting an Islamic State militant holds up his airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant holds up his airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
19 / 24
Players depicting Islamic State militants take position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting Islamic State militants take position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants take position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
20 / 24
A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks as he takes position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks as he takes position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks as he takes position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
21 / 24
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant prepares her airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant prepares her airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant prepares her airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
22 / 24
Players depicting Islamic State militants listen to instructions during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting Islamic State militants listen to instructions during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants listen to instructions during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
23 / 24
Players depicting Islamic State militants hold up their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Players depicting Islamic State militants hold up their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants hold up their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

Next Slideshows

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

Apr 20 2017
All eyes on Georgia congressional race

All eyes on Georgia congressional race

A novice Democratic candidate weathered attacks from President Trump and finished well ahead of his Republican rivals, but appeared to fall short of the...

Apr 19 2017
Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Apr 18 2017
Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Apr 17 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast