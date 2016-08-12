U.S. women's soccer team out of Rio
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. is consoled by teammate Megan Rapinoe after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Sweden's Magdalena Ericsson (L), Stina Blackstenius and Nilla Fischer (R) celebrate after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Goalie Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden makes a save during the penalty shoot-out . REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Diana Taurasi of the U.S. reacts after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Swedish players crowd around goalie Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden (on ground) as they celebrate after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Goalie Hope Solo of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Stina Blackstenius of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Alex Morgan of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Nilla Fischer of Sweden and Alex Morgan of the U.S. compete. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
