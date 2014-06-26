Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 26, 2014 | 7:12pm EDT

USA 0 - Germany 1

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. fails to save a goal scored by Germany. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. fails to save a goal scored by Germany. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates his goal against the U.S. with his teammates. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates his goal against the U.S. with his teammates. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
U.S. soccer fans react after a missed goal opportunity. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. soccer fans react after a missed goal opportunity. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring a goal past Matt Besler (L) and Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring a goal past Matt Besler (L) and Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
President Barack Obama and his senior advisor Valerie Jarrett (L) watch first half action of the U.S. and Germany World Cup soccer match while aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama and his senior advisor Valerie Jarrett (L) watch first half action of the U.S. and Germany World Cup soccer match while aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates as Matt Besler of the U.S. walks past. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates as Matt Besler of the U.S. walks past. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller (unseen) scores past goalkeeper Tim Howard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Germany's Thomas Mueller (unseen) scores past goalkeeper Tim Howard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
German fans celebrate as their team scores against the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

German fans celebrate as their team scores against the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. saves the ball in front of Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. saves the ball in front of Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. fouls Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger, which he received a yellow card for. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. fouls Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger, which he received a yellow card for. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann (L) and Germany's coach Joachim Loew shake hands after their match. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann (L) and Germany's coach Joachim Loew shake hands after their match. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
U.S. fans react at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. fans react at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
German fans wear ponchos watch as their team play against the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

German fans wear ponchos watch as their team play against the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S.jumps for the ball with Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Omar Gonzalez of the U.S.jumps for the ball with Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Fabian Johnson of the U.S. is challenged by Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes and Lukas Podolski. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Fabian Johnson of the U.S. is challenged by Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes and Lukas Podolski. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. and Alejandro Bedoya lie on the pitch after a collision. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Jermaine Jones of the U.S. and Alejandro Bedoya lie on the pitch after a collision. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes receives a yellow card from referee Ravshan Irmatov of Uzbekistan.REUTERS/Yves Herman

Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes receives a yellow card from referee Ravshan Irmatov of Uzbekistan.REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
U.S. players huddle together before the start. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

U.S. players huddle together before the start. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
A fan of the U.S. poses before the start. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A fan of the U.S. poses before the start. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Lukas Podolski fights for the ball with Fabian Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Germany's Lukas Podolski fights for the ball with Fabian Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller stretches. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Germany's Thomas Mueller stretches. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
U.S. fans cheer at the start of the match at a viewing party under the Manhattan Bridge in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. fans cheer at the start of the match at a viewing party under the Manhattan Bridge in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes fights for the ball with Michael Bradley. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes fights for the ball with Michael Bradley. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Mesut Ozil (L) fights for the ball with Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh (

Germany's Mesut Ozil (L) fights for the ball with Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann shouts during their match against Germany. REUTERS/Yves Herman

U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann shouts during their match against Germany. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer squeezes water out of his glove. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer squeezes water out of his glove. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. (3) and teammate Tim Howard react after their match against Germany. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. (3) and teammate Tim Howard react after their match against Germany. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's national soccer players acknowledge their fans after their win over the U.S. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Germany's national soccer players acknowledge their fans after their win over the U.S. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
U.S. fans (R-L) Lindsay Beeder, 19, Shayda Ansari, 21, Lauryn De La Torre, 19, and Paige Conway, 18, react during the match between Germany. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. fans (R-L) Lindsay Beeder, 19, Shayda Ansari, 21, Lauryn De La Torre, 19, and Paige Conway, 18, react during the match between Germany. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Kyle Beckerman (L) and Matt Besler of the U.S. jump for the ball with Germany's Thomas Mueller (C). REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Kyle Beckerman (L) and Matt Besler of the U.S. jump for the ball with Germany's Thomas Mueller (C). REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger lies on the ground after being fouled by Omar Gonzalez of the U.S., which Gonzales received a yellow card. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger lies on the ground after being fouled by Omar Gonzalez of the U.S., which Gonzales received a yellow card. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
A fan of the U.S. drapes the flag over herself as it rains. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A fan of the U.S. drapes the flag over herself as it rains. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. (in white) takles Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. (in white) takles Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thursday, June 26, 2014
