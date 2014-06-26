USA 0 - Germany 1
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. fails to save a goal scored by Germany. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates his goal against the U.S. with his teammates. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
U.S. soccer fans react after a missed goal opportunity. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring a goal past Matt Besler (L) and Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Barack Obama and his senior advisor Valerie Jarrett (L) watch first half action of the U.S. and Germany World Cup soccer match while aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates as Matt Besler of the U.S. walks past. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Germany's Thomas Mueller (unseen) scores past goalkeeper Tim Howard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
German fans celebrate as their team scores against the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. saves the ball in front of Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. fouls Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger, which he received a yellow card for. REUTERS/Yves Herman
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann (L) and Germany's coach Joachim Loew shake hands after their match. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
U.S. fans react at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
German fans wear ponchos watch as their team play against the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S.jumps for the ball with Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fabian Johnson of the U.S. is challenged by Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes and Lukas Podolski. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. and Alejandro Bedoya lie on the pitch after a collision. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes receives a yellow card from referee Ravshan Irmatov of Uzbekistan.REUTERS/Yves Herman
U.S. players huddle together before the start. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A fan of the U.S. poses before the start. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Germany's Lukas Podolski fights for the ball with Fabian Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Germany's Thomas Mueller stretches. REUTERS/Yves Herman
U.S. fans cheer at the start of the match at a viewing party under the Manhattan Bridge in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes fights for the ball with Michael Bradley. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Germany's Mesut Ozil (L) fights for the ball with Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh (
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann shouts during their match against Germany. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer squeezes water out of his glove. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. (3) and teammate Tim Howard react after their match against Germany. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Germany's national soccer players acknowledge their fans after their win over the U.S. REUTERS/Yves Herman
U.S. fans (R-L) Lindsay Beeder, 19, Shayda Ansari, 21, Lauryn De La Torre, 19, and Paige Conway, 18, react during the match between Germany. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Kyle Beckerman (L) and Matt Besler of the U.S. jump for the ball with Germany's Thomas Mueller (C). REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger lies on the ground after being fouled by Omar Gonzalez of the U.S., which Gonzales received a yellow card. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A fan of the U.S. drapes the flag over herself as it rains. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. (in white) takles Germany's Thomas Mueller. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
