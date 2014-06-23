Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 23, 2014 | 8:13am EDT

USA 2 - Portugal 2

Jermaine Jones of the U.S. celebrates with Alejandro Bedoya (11) after scoring a goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Jermaine Jones of the U.S. celebrates with Alejandro Bedoya (11) after scoring a goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, June 23, 2014
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. celebrates with Alejandro Bedoya (11) after scoring a goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 25
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a water break June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a water break June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a water break June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
2 / 25
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. knocks the ball into the net to score against Portugal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. knocks the ball into the net to score against Portugal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, June 23, 2014
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. knocks the ball into the net to score against Portugal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 25
Portugal's Varela scores their second goal as Tim Howard of the U.S. reacts June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Portugal's Varela scores their second goal as Tim Howard of the U.S. reacts June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Varela scores their second goal as Tim Howard of the U.S. reacts June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
4 / 25
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal by teammate Nani (unseen) June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal by teammate Nani (unseen) June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal by teammate Nani (unseen) June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 25
Portugal's Eder fights for the ball with Matt Besler of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Portugal's Eder fights for the ball with Matt Besler of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Eder fights for the ball with Matt Besler of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 25
Clint Dempsey (L) of the U.S. celebrates after scoring his team's second goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Clint Dempsey (L) of the U.S. celebrates after scoring his team's second goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Monday, June 23, 2014
Clint Dempsey (L) of the U.S. celebrates after scoring his team's second goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
7 / 25
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) jumps to head the ball near teammate Eder, Geoff Cameron (L) and Fabian Johnson of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) jumps to head the ball near teammate Eder, Geoff Cameron (L) and Fabian Johnson of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) jumps to head the ball near teammate Eder, Geoff Cameron (L) and Fabian Johnson of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 25
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. fouls Portugal's Raul Meireles June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. fouls Portugal's Raul Meireles June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, June 23, 2014
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. fouls Portugal's Raul Meireles June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 25
A fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
A fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 25
Portugal's Nani celebrates scoring a goal against U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Portugal's Nani celebrates scoring a goal against U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Nani celebrates scoring a goal against U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 25
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. kicks the ball as Portugal's Joao Moutinho (2nd R, obscured) defends June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jermaine Jones of the U.S. kicks the ball as Portugal's Joao Moutinho (2nd R, obscured) defends June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. kicks the ball as Portugal's Joao Moutinho (2nd R, obscured) defends June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
12 / 25
A U.S. fan watches the 2014 World Cup G soccer match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A U.S. fan watches the 2014 World Cup G soccer match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, June 23, 2014
A U.S. fan watches the 2014 World Cup G soccer match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
13 / 25
Portugal's Eder fights for the ball with Matt Besler of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Portugal's Eder fights for the ball with Matt Besler of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Eder fights for the ball with Matt Besler of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
14 / 25
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. attempts to score as Portugal's Ricardo Costa defends June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. attempts to score as Portugal's Ricardo Costa defends June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. attempts to score as Portugal's Ricardo Costa defends June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 25
U.S national soccer players celebrate after Jermaine Jones scored a goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

U.S national soccer players celebrate after Jermaine Jones scored a goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
U.S national soccer players celebrate after Jermaine Jones scored a goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 25
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a free kick but misses, as U.S national soccer players jump to defend June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a free kick but misses, as U.S national soccer players jump to defend June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a free kick but misses, as U.S national soccer players jump to defend June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
17 / 25
Portugal's Eder falls onto Matt Besler of the U.S. as Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. controls the ball June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Portugal's Eder falls onto Matt Besler of the U.S. as Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. controls the ball June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Eder falls onto Matt Besler of the U.S. as Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. controls the ball June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 25
Portugal's Nani jumps as he controls the ball near Alejandro Bedoya of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Portugal's Nani jumps as he controls the ball near Alejandro Bedoya of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Nani jumps as he controls the ball near Alejandro Bedoya of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 25
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
20 / 25
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring against Portugal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring against Portugal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, June 23, 2014
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring against Portugal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
21 / 25
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. tackles Portugal's Joao Moutinho and receives a yellow card June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jermaine Jones of the U.S. tackles Portugal's Joao Moutinho and receives a yellow card June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. tackles Portugal's Joao Moutinho and receives a yellow card June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
22 / 25
Portugal's Varela celebrates scoring their second goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Portugal's Varela celebrates scoring their second goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Varela celebrates scoring their second goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
23 / 25
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) reacts next to his teammate Eder June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) reacts next to his teammate Eder June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, June 23, 2014
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) reacts next to his teammate Eder June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
24 / 25
A U.S. fan cheers during the match June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A U.S. fan cheers during the match June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, June 23, 2014
A U.S. fan cheers during the match June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 20 2014
Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Hamas stages dozens of military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Jun 19 2014
Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

The militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant seizes northern Iraq and threatens to unleash all-out sectarian warfare.

Jun 19 2014
Migrant child crisis

Migrant child crisis

Hundreds of children who crossed the U.S. border illegally are housed in U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities.

Jun 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast