USA 2 - Portugal 2
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. celebrates with Alejandro Bedoya (11) after scoring a goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a water break June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. knocks the ball into the net to score against Portugal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Portugal's Varela scores their second goal as Tim Howard of the U.S. reacts June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal by teammate Nani (unseen) June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Portugal's Eder fights for the ball with Matt Besler of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Clint Dempsey (L) of the U.S. celebrates after scoring his team's second goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) jumps to head the ball near teammate Eder, Geoff Cameron (L) and Fabian Johnson of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. fouls Portugal's Raul Meireles June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Portugal's Nani celebrates scoring a goal against U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. kicks the ball as Portugal's Joao Moutinho (2nd R, obscured) defends June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A U.S. fan watches the 2014 World Cup G soccer match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Portugal's Eder fights for the ball with Matt Besler of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. attempts to score as Portugal's Ricardo Costa defends June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S national soccer players celebrate after Jermaine Jones scored a goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a free kick but misses, as U.S national soccer players jump to defend June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Portugal's Eder falls onto Matt Besler of the U.S. as Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. controls the ball June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Portugal's Nani jumps as he controls the ball near Alejandro Bedoya of the U.S. June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring against Portugal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. tackles Portugal's Joao Moutinho and receives a yellow card June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Portugal's Varela celebrates scoring their second goal June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) reacts next to his teammate Eder June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A U.S. fan cheers during the match June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
