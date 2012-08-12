Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Aug 12, 2012 | 3:05pm EDT

USA basketball gold

<p>Players of the U.S. celebrates with national flags victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Players of the U.S. celebrates with national flags victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Players of the U.S. celebrates with national flags victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 24
<p>Kobe Bryant of the U.S. dunks against Spain during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Kobe Bryant of the U.S. dunks against Spain during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Kobe Bryant of the U.S. dunks against Spain during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 24
<p>Lebron James (R) of the U.S.celebrates with teammate Kevin Durant during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

Lebron James (R) of the U.S.celebrates with teammate Kevin Durant during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Lebron James (R) of the U.S.celebrates with teammate Kevin Durant during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
3 / 24
<p>Members of the Spain's (L), the U.S. (C) and Russia's men's basketball teams pose with their medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

Members of the Spain's (L), the U.S. (C) and Russia's men's basketball teams pose with their medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Members of the Spain's (L), the U.S. (C) and Russia's men's basketball teams pose with their medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
4 / 24
<p>Lebron James (C) of the U.S. and teammates listen to the national anthem during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Lebron James (C) of the U.S. and teammates listen to the national anthem during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Lebron James (C) of the U.S. and teammates listen to the national anthem during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 24
<p>Kobe Bryant (C) of the U.S. is guarded by Spain's Pau Gasol during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Kobe Bryant (C) of the U.S. is guarded by Spain's Pau Gasol during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Kobe Bryant (C) of the U.S. is guarded by Spain's Pau Gasol during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 24
<p>Kobe Bryant (L) of the U.S. is guarded by Spain's Pau Gasol during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Kobe Bryant (L) of the U.S. is guarded by Spain's Pau Gasol during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Kobe Bryant (L) of the U.S. is guarded by Spain's Pau Gasol during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 24
<p>Spain's Pau Gasol (L) comforts teammate Rudy Fernandez during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Spain's Pau Gasol (L) comforts teammate Rudy Fernandez during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Spain's Pau Gasol (L) comforts teammate Rudy Fernandez during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 24
<p>Spain's Sergio Rodriguez (C) argues with Tyson Chandler (R) of the U.S. during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Spain's Sergio Rodriguez (C) argues with Tyson Chandler (R) of the U.S. during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Spain's Sergio Rodriguez (C) argues with Tyson Chandler (R) of the U.S. during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 24
<p>Chris Paul of the U.S. reacts to making a three-point basket against Spain during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Chris Paul of the U.S. reacts to making a three-point basket against Spain during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Chris Paul of the U.S. reacts to making a three-point basket against Spain during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 24
<p>Spain's Pau Gasol (R) drives past United States' Kevin Love (L) to score during the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool </p>

Spain's Pau Gasol (R) drives past United States' Kevin Love (L) to score during the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Spain's Pau Gasol (R) drives past United States' Kevin Love (L) to score during the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool

Close
11 / 24
<p>Kevin Durant (L), Lebron James (C) and Kobe Bryant pose with their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

Kevin Durant (L), Lebron James (C) and Kobe Bryant pose with their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Kevin Durant (L), Lebron James (C) and Kobe Bryant pose with their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
12 / 24
<p>Lebron James (L) of the U.S.celebrates with teammate Kobe Bryant during their men's gold medal basketball match against Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Lebron James (L) of the U.S.celebrates with teammate Kobe Bryant during their men's gold medal basketball match against Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Lebron James (L) of the U.S.celebrates with teammate Kobe Bryant during their men's gold medal basketball match against Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 24
<p>Lebron James (C) of the U.S. is guarded by Spain's Pau Gasol (L) and Rudy Fernandez during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

Lebron James (C) of the U.S. is guarded by Spain's Pau Gasol (L) and Rudy Fernandez during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Lebron James (C) of the U.S. is guarded by Spain's Pau Gasol (L) and Rudy Fernandez during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
14 / 24
<p>Chris Paul of the U.S. celebrates with national flag victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Chris Paul of the U.S. celebrates with national flag victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Chris Paul of the U.S. celebrates with national flag victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 24
<p>Lebron James (R) and Kevin Durant of the U.S. look at their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Lebron James (R) and Kevin Durant of the U.S. look at their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Lebron James (R) and Kevin Durant of the U.S. look at their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 24
<p>Spain's Marc Gasol (C) holds the ball aways from Lebron James (L) and Tyson Chandler during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Spain's Marc Gasol (C) holds the ball aways from Lebron James (L) and Tyson Chandler during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Spain's Marc Gasol (C) holds the ball aways from Lebron James (L) and Tyson Chandler during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 24
<p>Lebron James of the U.S. celebrates with national flag victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Lebron James of the U.S. celebrates with national flag victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Lebron James of the U.S. celebrates with national flag victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 24
<p>Deron Williams (C) of the U.S. makes a pass around Spain's Serge Ibaka to teammate Kevin Love (L) during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

Deron Williams (C) of the U.S. makes a pass around Spain's Serge Ibaka to teammate Kevin Love (L) during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012....more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Deron Williams (C) of the U.S. makes a pass around Spain's Serge Ibaka to teammate Kevin Love (L) during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
19 / 24
<p>Members of the U.S. men's basketball team pose with their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

Members of the U.S. men's basketball team pose with their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Members of the U.S. men's basketball team pose with their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
20 / 24
<p>Spain's Pau Gasol (L), Juan-Carlos Navarro (C) and Marc Gasol (R) kiss their silver medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

Spain's Pau Gasol (L), Juan-Carlos Navarro (C) and Marc Gasol (R) kiss their silver medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Spain's Pau Gasol (L), Juan-Carlos Navarro (C) and Marc Gasol (R) kiss their silver medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
21 / 24
<p>Lebron James of the U.S.celebrates victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Lebron James of the U.S.celebrates victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Lebron James of the U.S.celebrates victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 24
<p>Lebron James of the U.S. celebrates with national flag victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

Lebron James of the U.S. celebrates with national flag victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Lebron James of the U.S. celebrates with national flag victory against Spain after their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
23 / 24
<p>Members of the U.S. men's basketball team pose on the podium with their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Members of the U.S. men's basketball team pose on the podium with their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Members of the U.S. men's basketball team pose on the podium with their gold medals during victory ceremony at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
London Olympics: Day 15

London Olympics: Day 15

Next Slideshows

London Olympics: Day 15

London Olympics: Day 15

Highlights from day fifteen of the Olympics.

Aug 11 2012
London Olympics: Day 14

London Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from day fourteen of the Olympics.

Aug 10 2012
Olympic bloopers

Olympic bloopers

Olympic athletes succumb to gravity when they flip, trip or fall.

Aug 13 2012
Robo-cam Olympics

Robo-cam Olympics

The best photos produced by Reuters remote cameras at the London Olympics.

Aug 10 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast