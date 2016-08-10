Edition:
USA gymnasts win gold

USA's Simone Biles celebrates with team mates following her floor routine during the women's team final. Team USA won gold in the event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

USA's Simone Biles during the women's team final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Simone Biles (L), Gabrielle Douglas (top L), Laurie Hernandez (C), Madison Kocian (top R), and Alexandra Raisman (R) pose with their gold medals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ron and Nellie Biles, the parents of Simone Biles, react as USA wins gold. On right is Adria Biles, sister of Simone. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Team USA with their gold medals after winning. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Team USA celebrate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Angelina Melnikova of Russia stumbles as she competes on the balance beam. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Russia's team waves with their medals after winning the silver. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Laurie Hernandez of USA receives a hug after her floor routine. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles competes on the vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez pose with their gold medals on the podium. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Daniele Hypolito of Brazil competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

China's team pose with their bronze medals. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Alexandra Raisman competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Great Britain's Rebecca Downie sprays her face as she gets ready to compete on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Russia's gymnastics team. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gold medallists USA, silver medallists Russia and bronze medallists China pose. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Simone Biles poses with her gold medal after USA won gold. REUTERS/Mike Blake

