USA gymnasts win gold
USA's Simone Biles celebrates with team mates following her floor routine during the women's team final. Team USA won gold in the event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
USA's Simone Biles during the women's team final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Simone Biles (L), Gabrielle Douglas (top L), Laurie Hernandez (C), Madison Kocian (top R), and Alexandra Raisman (R) pose with their gold medals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ron and Nellie Biles, the parents of Simone Biles, react as USA wins gold. On right is Adria Biles, sister of Simone. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Team USA with their gold medals after winning. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Team USA celebrate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Angelina Melnikova of Russia stumbles as she competes on the balance beam. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russia's team waves with their medals after winning the silver. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Laurie Hernandez of USA receives a hug after her floor routine. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles competes on the vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez pose with their gold medals on the podium. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daniele Hypolito of Brazil competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
China's team pose with their bronze medals. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Alexandra Raisman competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Great Britain's Rebecca Downie sprays her face as she gets ready to compete on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Russia's gymnastics team. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gold medallists USA, silver medallists Russia and bronze medallists China pose. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Simone Biles poses with her gold medal after USA won gold. REUTERS/Mike Blake
