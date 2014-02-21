USA vs. Canada
Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel (L) skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's Jamie Benn (R) celebrates his goal against Team USA with teammate Corey Perry during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's Jamie Benn (22) celebrates after scoring behind Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick as Team USA's Brooks Orpik (2nd L) and Canada's Corey Perry (R) look on during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014...more
Canada's Jamie Benn (22) celebrates after scoring behind Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick as Team USA's Brooks Orpik (2nd L) and Canada's Corey Perry (R) look on during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/Pool
Canada's players celebrate their men's ice hockey semi-final victory over Team USA at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's goalie Carey Price (L) talks to Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick after Canada defeated Team USA in their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Team Canada players celebrates their win over Team USA at the conclusion of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Canada's Jamie Benn (C) celebrates his goal against Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's Duncan Keith (L) and Team USA's Patrick Kane head into the corner during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's Sidney Crosby (L) shakes hands with Team USA's Zach Parise after Canada defeated the U.S. in the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's Corey Perry looks on as teammate Jamie Benn (not seen) scores a goal past Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014....more
Canada's Corey Perry looks on as teammate Jamie Benn (not seen) scores a goal past Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) dives to haul Team USA's Paul Stastny away from Canada's goalie Carey Price during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young more
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) dives to haul Team USA's Paul Stastny away from Canada's goalie Carey Price during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick (L) clears the puck away from Canada's Marc-Edouard Vlasic during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch more
Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick (L) clears the puck away from Canada's Marc-Edouard Vlasic during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Team USA head coach Dan Bylsma (C) talks to his players during the second period against Canada at the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick makes a save against Canada during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Canada's Sidney Crosby (L) clears Team USA's Paul Stastny from beside the net during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Team USA's John Carlson (4), Ryan Callahan (24) and David Backes (42) clear Canada's Chris Kunitz (14) from in front of Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter...more
Team USA's John Carlson (4), Ryan Callahan (24) and David Backes (42) clear Canada's Chris Kunitz (14) from in front of Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick stretches to make a save as Team USA's Ryan Mcdonagh and Canada's Patrice Bergeron look for a rebound during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February...more
Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick stretches to make a save as Team USA's Ryan Mcdonagh and Canada's Patrice Bergeron look for a rebound during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool
Canada's Jay Bouwmeester (19) battles with Team USA's Ryan Callahan during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans with faces painted with the Canadian flag gesture as they attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Canada and Team USA at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Team USA's Patrick Kane loses his glove on a Canadian defender's stick during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's goalie Carey Price makes a save against Team USA's Zach Parise as Canada's Alex Pietrangelo defends during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory...more
Canada's goalie Carey Price makes a save against Team USA's Zach Parise as Canada's Alex Pietrangelo defends during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Canada's Corey Perry (24) tries a wrap-around on Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick (L) as Team USA's Cam Fowler defends during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014....more
Canada's Corey Perry (24) tries a wrap-around on Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick (L) as Team USA's Cam Fowler defends during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A fan of Team USA cheers during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's goalie Carey Price makes a save on Team USA's Zach Parise next to Canada's Alex Pietrangelo during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Canada's goalie Carey Price makes a save on Team USA's Zach Parise next to Canada's Alex Pietrangelo during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Canada's Drew Doughty (L) and Team USA's Ryan Callahan battle along the boards during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Canada fan with his face painted with a Canadian maple leaf symbol attends the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of Canada's gold medal winning women's ice hockey team attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin sits in stands to watch the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of Japan's women's ice hockey team wear Canada mittens as they attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
