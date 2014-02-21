Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 21, 2014 | 3:35pm EST

USA vs. Canada

<p>Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel (L) skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel (L) skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel (L) skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
1 / 29
<p>Canada's Jamie Benn (R) celebrates his goal against Team USA with teammate Corey Perry during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Canada's Jamie Benn (R) celebrates his goal against Team USA with teammate Corey Perry during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Jamie Benn (R) celebrates his goal against Team USA with teammate Corey Perry during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
2 / 29
<p>Canada's Jamie Benn (22) celebrates after scoring behind Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick as Team USA's Brooks Orpik (2nd L) and Canada's Corey Perry (R) look on during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/Pool</p>

Canada's Jamie Benn (22) celebrates after scoring behind Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick as Team USA's Brooks Orpik (2nd L) and Canada's Corey Perry (R) look on during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Jamie Benn (22) celebrates after scoring behind Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick as Team USA's Brooks Orpik (2nd L) and Canada's Corey Perry (R) look on during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/Pool

Close
3 / 29
<p>Canada's players celebrate their men's ice hockey semi-final victory over Team USA at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Canada's players celebrate their men's ice hockey semi-final victory over Team USA at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's players celebrate their men's ice hockey semi-final victory over Team USA at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
4 / 29
<p>Canada's goalie Carey Price (L) talks to Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick after Canada defeated Team USA in their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Canada's goalie Carey Price (L) talks to Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick after Canada defeated Team USA in their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's goalie Carey Price (L) talks to Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick after Canada defeated Team USA in their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 29
<p>Team Canada players celebrates their win over Team USA at the conclusion of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Team Canada players celebrates their win over Team USA at the conclusion of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, February 21, 2014

Team Canada players celebrates their win over Team USA at the conclusion of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 29
<p>Canada's Jamie Benn (C) celebrates his goal against Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Canada's Jamie Benn (C) celebrates his goal against Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Jamie Benn (C) celebrates his goal against Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
7 / 29
<p>Canada's Duncan Keith (L) and Team USA's Patrick Kane head into the corner during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Canada's Duncan Keith (L) and Team USA's Patrick Kane head into the corner during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Duncan Keith (L) and Team USA's Patrick Kane head into the corner during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
8 / 29
<p>Canada's Sidney Crosby (L) shakes hands with Team USA's Zach Parise after Canada defeated the U.S. in the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Canada's Sidney Crosby (L) shakes hands with Team USA's Zach Parise after Canada defeated the U.S. in the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Sidney Crosby (L) shakes hands with Team USA's Zach Parise after Canada defeated the U.S. in the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
9 / 29
<p>Canada's Corey Perry looks on as teammate Jamie Benn (not seen) scores a goal past Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Canada's Corey Perry looks on as teammate Jamie Benn (not seen) scores a goal past Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014....more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Corey Perry looks on as teammate Jamie Benn (not seen) scores a goal past Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
10 / 29
<p>Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) dives to haul Team USA's Paul Stastny away from Canada's goalie Carey Price during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) dives to haul Team USA's Paul Stastny away from Canada's goalie Carey Price during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) dives to haul Team USA's Paul Stastny away from Canada's goalie Carey Price during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 29
<p>Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick (L) clears the puck away from Canada's Marc-Edouard Vlasic during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick (L) clears the puck away from Canada's Marc-Edouard Vlasic during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick (L) clears the puck away from Canada's Marc-Edouard Vlasic during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 29
<p>Team USA head coach Dan Bylsma (C) talks to his players during the second period against Canada at the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Team USA head coach Dan Bylsma (C) talks to his players during the second period against Canada at the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, February 21, 2014

Team USA head coach Dan Bylsma (C) talks to his players during the second period against Canada at the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 29
<p>Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick makes a save against Canada during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick makes a save against Canada during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Friday, February 21, 2014

Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick makes a save against Canada during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
14 / 29
<p>Canada's Sidney Crosby (L) clears Team USA's Paul Stastny from beside the net during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Canada's Sidney Crosby (L) clears Team USA's Paul Stastny from beside the net during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Sidney Crosby (L) clears Team USA's Paul Stastny from beside the net during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 29
<p>Team USA's John Carlson (4), Ryan Callahan (24) and David Backes (42) clear Canada's Chris Kunitz (14) from in front of Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Team USA's John Carlson (4), Ryan Callahan (24) and David Backes (42) clear Canada's Chris Kunitz (14) from in front of Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Team USA's John Carlson (4), Ryan Callahan (24) and David Backes (42) clear Canada's Chris Kunitz (14) from in front of Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 29
<p>Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick stretches to make a save as Team USA's Ryan Mcdonagh and Canada's Patrice Bergeron look for a rebound during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool</p>

Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick stretches to make a save as Team USA's Ryan Mcdonagh and Canada's Patrice Bergeron look for a rebound during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick stretches to make a save as Team USA's Ryan Mcdonagh and Canada's Patrice Bergeron look for a rebound during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool

Close
17 / 29
<p>Canada's Jay Bouwmeester (19) battles with Team USA's Ryan Callahan during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Canada's Jay Bouwmeester (19) battles with Team USA's Ryan Callahan during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Jay Bouwmeester (19) battles with Team USA's Ryan Callahan during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
18 / 29
<p>Fans with faces painted with the Canadian flag gesture as they attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Canada and Team USA at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Fans with faces painted with the Canadian flag gesture as they attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Canada and Team USA at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, February 21, 2014

Fans with faces painted with the Canadian flag gesture as they attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Canada and Team USA at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
19 / 29
<p>Team USA's Patrick Kane loses his glove on a Canadian defender's stick during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Team USA's Patrick Kane loses his glove on a Canadian defender's stick during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, February 21, 2014

Team USA's Patrick Kane loses his glove on a Canadian defender's stick during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
20 / 29
<p>Canada's goalie Carey Price makes a save against Team USA's Zach Parise as Canada's Alex Pietrangelo defends during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Canada's goalie Carey Price makes a save against Team USA's Zach Parise as Canada's Alex Pietrangelo defends during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's goalie Carey Price makes a save against Team USA's Zach Parise as Canada's Alex Pietrangelo defends during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
21 / 29
<p>Canada's Corey Perry (24) tries a wrap-around on Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick (L) as Team USA's Cam Fowler defends during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Canada's Corey Perry (24) tries a wrap-around on Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick (L) as Team USA's Cam Fowler defends during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014....more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Corey Perry (24) tries a wrap-around on Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick (L) as Team USA's Cam Fowler defends during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
22 / 29
<p>A fan of Team USA cheers during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A fan of Team USA cheers during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, February 21, 2014

A fan of Team USA cheers during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
23 / 29
<p>Canada's goalie Carey Price makes a save on Team USA's Zach Parise next to Canada's Alex Pietrangelo during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Canada's goalie Carey Price makes a save on Team USA's Zach Parise next to Canada's Alex Pietrangelo during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's goalie Carey Price makes a save on Team USA's Zach Parise next to Canada's Alex Pietrangelo during the first period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 29
<p>Canada's Drew Doughty (L) and Team USA's Ryan Callahan battle along the boards during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Canada's Drew Doughty (L) and Team USA's Ryan Callahan battle along the boards during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Drew Doughty (L) and Team USA's Ryan Callahan battle along the boards during the first period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
25 / 29
<p>A Canada fan with his face painted with a Canadian maple leaf symbol attends the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A Canada fan with his face painted with a Canadian maple leaf symbol attends the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, February 21, 2014

A Canada fan with his face painted with a Canadian maple leaf symbol attends the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
26 / 29
<p>Members of Canada's gold medal winning women's ice hockey team attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Members of Canada's gold medal winning women's ice hockey team attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, February 21, 2014

Members of Canada's gold medal winning women's ice hockey team attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
27 / 29
<p>Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin sits in stands to watch the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin sits in stands to watch the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, February 21, 2014

Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin sits in stands to watch the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
28 / 29
<p>Members of Japan's women's ice hockey team wear Canada mittens as they attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Members of Japan's women's ice hockey team wear Canada mittens as they attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, February 21, 2014

Members of Japan's women's ice hockey team wear Canada mittens as they attend the men's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Olympic finishes

Olympic finishes

Next Slideshows

Olympic finishes

Olympic finishes

Crossing the finish line in Sochi.

Feb 21 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 13

Best of Sochi - Day 13

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 20 2014
Sochi style

Sochi style

Olympic athletes show off some personal flair.

Feb 20 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 12

Best of Sochi - Day 12

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 19 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast