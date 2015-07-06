Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2015 | 12:38pm EDT

USA wins Women's World Cup

United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) celebrates with her husband Jerramy Stevens after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) celebrates with her husband Jerramy Stevens after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) celebrates with her husband Jerramy Stevens after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 20
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) hoists the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy as she and her teammates pose with their medals after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) hoists the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy as she and her teammates pose with their medals after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit:...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) hoists the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy as she and her teammates pose with their medals after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
Japan walks off after receiving their silver medals after losing to the United States in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Japan walks off after receiving their silver medals after losing to the United States in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Japan walks off after receiving their silver medals after losing to the United States in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 20
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) reacts after scoring a goal against Japan in the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) reacts after scoring a goal against Japan in the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) reacts after scoring a goal against Japan in the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 20
United States midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 20
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) and United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) celebrate with an American flag after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) and United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) celebrate with an American flag after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) and United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) celebrate with an American flag after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 20
A Japan soccer fan reacts as she watches their Women's World Cup final soccer match against the U.S. in Vancouver, at a public viewing event in Tokyo, Japan, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Japan soccer fan reacts as she watches their Women's World Cup final soccer match against the U.S. in Vancouver, at a public viewing event in Tokyo, Japan, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A Japan soccer fan reacts as she watches their Women's World Cup final soccer match against the U.S. in Vancouver, at a public viewing event in Tokyo, Japan, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
9 / 20
The United States celebrates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

The United States celebrates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
The United States celebrates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 20
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) reacts after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) reacts after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) reacts after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
Japan goalkeeper Ayumi Kaihori (18) reacts after giving up a goal to the United States during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Japan goalkeeper Ayumi Kaihori (18) reacts after giving up a goal to the United States during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Japan goalkeeper Ayumi Kaihori (18) reacts after giving up a goal to the United States during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
\United States defender Julie Johnston (19) and Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (16) get tangled up in the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

\United States defender Julie Johnston (19) and Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (16) get tangled up in the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
\United States defender Julie Johnston (19) and Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (16) get tangled up in the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
Japan defender Aya Sameshima (5) goes after the ball against United States midfielder Tobin Heath (17) and midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) during the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Japan defender Aya Sameshima (5) goes after the ball against United States midfielder Tobin Heath (17) and midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) during the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Japan defender Aya Sameshima (5) goes after the ball against United States midfielder Tobin Heath (17) and midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) during the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 20
United States midfielder Tobin Heath (17) celebrates with midfielder Morgan Brian (14) after scoring against Japan during the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Tobin Heath (17) celebrates with midfielder Morgan Brian (14) after scoring against Japan during the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States midfielder Tobin Heath (17) celebrates with midfielder Morgan Brian (14) after scoring against Japan during the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 20
United States defender Meghan Klingenberg (22) and defender Becky Sauerbrunn (4) watch as goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) tries to stop an own goal by United States defender Julie Johnston against Japan in the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

United States defender Meghan Klingenberg (22) and defender Becky Sauerbrunn (4) watch as goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) tries to stop an own goal by United States defender Julie Johnston against Japan in the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States defender Meghan Klingenberg (22) and defender Becky Sauerbrunn (4) watch as goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) tries to stop an own goal by United States defender Julie Johnston against Japan in the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) and midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) and midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) and midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 20
Japan midfielder Aya Miyama (8) reacts as United States midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) looks on in the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Japan midfielder Aya Miyama (8) reacts as United States midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) looks on in the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Japan midfielder Aya Miyama (8) reacts as United States midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) looks on in the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Greece votes No

Greece votes No

Next Slideshows

Greece votes No

Greece votes No

Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject terms of a bailout, risking financial ruin in a show of defiance that could splinter Europe.

Jul 06 2015
Trouble in Greek paradise

Trouble in Greek paradise

Tourists enjoy their holidays on the island of Santorini amid Greece's mushrooming financial crisis.

Jul 06 2015
Greece's rebel finance minister

Greece's rebel finance minister

Yanis Varoufakis, an avowed "erratic Marxist" economist, resigned after Greece's bailout referendum.

Jul 06 2015
Celebrating 4th of July

Celebrating 4th of July

Parades and fireworks mark Independence Day.

Jul 04 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast