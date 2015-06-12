Usain Bolt: Off track
Usain Bolt poses for a portrait in New York June 11, 2015. Sprint supremo Bolt says he is taking his time building up to August's Beijing world championships and is looking forward to an explosive showdown there against American Justin Gatlin....more
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt dances during a Jamaican-themed party, at a club in Moscow August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt watches his drive as he practices at the driving range of the Slavkov u Brna golf course near the city of Brno May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Olympic and world sprint champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica feeds a three-month old male cheetah cub at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) headquarters in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 2, 2009. Bolt adopted the cheetah cub named "Lightning Bolt" during...more
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt drives a Ferrari "599 GTB" model during a visit at the Ferrari private track in Fiorano, northern Italy, November 15, 2010. Bolt tested models of the "458 Italia" and "599 GTB". REUTERS/Max Rossi
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses with his running spikes and official team uniform for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony during a photo shoot, arranged by his sponsors PUMA, beside a traditional routemaster bus outside the British Museum...more
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica rides a scooter while meeting fans during a promotional event for a sports apparel brand, in Shanghai September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Jamaican Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt falls during a footvolley match ahead of the "Mano a Mano" challenge, a 100-meter beach race, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Olympic champion sprinters Usain Bolt (C) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (R) look on as U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) participates in a town hall meeting with young Caribbean leaders at the University of the West Indies in Kingston April 9,...more
Olympic and world champion sprinter and newly appointed ambassador-at-large Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts while wearing a typical Mexican hat during the 9th World Sports Congress in Mexico City November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Dan
Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain receives the trophy from Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt after defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013....more
Olympic champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks from a door before a news conference to present the Paris Areva Golden League athletics meeting in Paris July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica performs on stage after signing autographs at Zurich's main railway station August 27, 2009. Bolt is in Zurich to attend the IAAF Golden League athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium on August 28. REUTERS/Christian...more
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt kicks the ball during a ceremonial kickoff before the Spanish first division soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Coruna at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Usain Bolt of Jamaica covers his head with a shirt during a training session at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt models the Jamaican team's kit for the London 2012 Olympic Games, designed by Cedella Marley, at a fashion show in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Usain Bolt (C) of Jamaica puts his head in his hands as he watches the netball match between Jamaica and New Zealand at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jamaica's sprinter Usain Bolt (R) looks on as the Miami Heat met the Boston Celtics during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt (4) looks to make a pass during the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Usain Bolt poses for a portrait in New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Best of NBA Finals
The Warriors vs. Cavaliers in NBA Final action.
Best of the French Open
Serena Williams and Stan Wawrinka win the singles titles at Roland Garros.
American Pharoah wins Triple Crown
American Pharoah wins the Belmont Stakes to become the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.
Champions Barcelona
Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a pulsating Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.