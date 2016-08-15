Edition:
Usain Bolt wins the 100m

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the gold, ahead of Justin Gatlin of the U.S. taking silver and Andre De Grasse of Canada taking bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
The gold colored shoes of Usain Bolt are seen as he competes on his way to winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Usain Bolt (5th-L) of Jamaica wins the gold medal in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Usain Bolt competes on his way to winning the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Usain Bolt wins the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt wins the gold medal in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt poses after winning the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the race. REUTERS/David Gray

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

