Usain Bolt wins the 100m
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the gold, ahead of Justin Gatlin of the U.S. taking silver and Andre De Grasse of Canada taking bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The gold colored shoes of Usain Bolt are seen as he competes on his way to winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Usain Bolt (5th-L) of Jamaica wins the gold medal in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Usain Bolt competes on his way to winning the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Usain Bolt wins the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt wins the gold medal in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt poses after winning the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the race. REUTERS/David Gray
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Golden Phelps
A look back at the 23 Olympic gold medals that swimmer Michael Phelps has won.
Rio Olympics: Day 8
Highlights from the eighth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Imam shot dead in NY
A Muslim cleric and a second man were fatally shot by a lone gunman while walking together following afternoon prayers at a mosque in the New York City borough...
Rio Olympics: Day 7
Highlights from the seventh day of competition at the Rio Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.