Pictures | Fri Aug 19, 2016 | 11:00pm EDT

Usain Bolt's historic triple-triple

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race in Rio. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the 100m in Rio. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Usain Bolt carries his shoes in his hands after winning the gold medal in the 100m in Rio. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Usain Bolt leaps ahead to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2012
Fans surround Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2012
Usain Bolt celebrates as he wins the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2012
Usain Bolt takes pictures with a photographer's camera as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2012
Usain Bolt kisses the baton as he celebrates winning the men's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Usain Bolt crosses the finish line on the anchor leg to set a new world record of 36.84 seconds in the men's 4x100m relay during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Usain Bolt poses for photographers after winning the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2008
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2008
Usain Bolt runs past Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago to win the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2008
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2008
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2008
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2008
Usain Bolt celebrates with teammate Asafa Powell after they won the men's 4 x 100m relay at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2008
Usain Bolt's Jamaica wins the 4x100m relay ahead of Japan and Canada.

Aug 19 2016
Athletes feel the sting of disappointment at the Rio Olympics.

Aug 19 2016
Athletes falling down at the Rio Olympics.

Aug 19 2016
Britain's Nick Skelton on his horse Big Star wins gold in show jumping after a fast and penalty-free jumpoff in his seventh Olympics.

Aug 19 2016

