USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea April 8, 2017. The U.S. aircraft carrier group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually...more
The USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait, Indonesia on April 15, 2017. The U.S. military's Pacific Command explained that the Carl Vinson strike group first had to complete a shorter-than-initially planned period of training with Australia. But...more
An F/A-18C Hornet from the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 "Blue Blasters" launches from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in South China Sea April 8, 2017. North Korea did not refer to the mix-up but said the United States and its allies...more
The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), front, leads the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112 and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), in the Indian ocean April 14, 2017. U.S. Navy photo...more
The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the South China Sea, April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via Reuters
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) transits the South China Sea, April 11, 2017. The destroyer is on a deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist...more
An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 takes off from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transiting the South China Sea April 10, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M....more
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the South China Sea while conducting flight operations on April 9, 2017. Z.A. Landers/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Indian Ocean, April 15, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS
