Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 19, 2017 | 12:10pm EDT

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea April 8, 2017. The U.S. aircraft carrier group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea April 8, 2017. The U.S. aircraft carrier group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea April 8, 2017. The U.S. aircraft carrier group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 9
The USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait, Indonesia on April 15, 2017. The U.S. military's Pacific Command explained that the Carl Vinson strike group first had to complete a shorter-than-initially planned period of training with Australia. But it was now "proceeding to the Western Pacific as ordered", it said. Sean M. Castellano/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

The USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait, Indonesia on April 15, 2017. The U.S. military's Pacific Command explained that the Carl Vinson strike group first had to complete a shorter-than-initially planned period of training with Australia. But...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
The USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait, Indonesia on April 15, 2017. The U.S. military's Pacific Command explained that the Carl Vinson strike group first had to complete a shorter-than-initially planned period of training with Australia. But it was now "proceeding to the Western Pacific as ordered", it said. Sean M. Castellano/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 9
An F/A-18C Hornet from the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 "Blue Blasters" launches from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in South China Sea April 8, 2017. North Korea did not refer to the mix-up but said the United States and its allies "should not mess with us". "A nuclear powered aircraft carrier that the United States and its puppet group are loudly advertising is nothing more than a pile of scrap metal in the face of our revolutionary forces' mighty power," said the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

An F/A-18C Hornet from the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 "Blue Blasters" launches from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in South China Sea April 8, 2017. North Korea did not refer to the mix-up but said the United States and its allies...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An F/A-18C Hornet from the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 "Blue Blasters" launches from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in South China Sea April 8, 2017. North Korea did not refer to the mix-up but said the United States and its allies "should not mess with us". "A nuclear powered aircraft carrier that the United States and its puppet group are loudly advertising is nothing more than a pile of scrap metal in the face of our revolutionary forces' mighty power," said the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 9
The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), front, leads the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112 and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), in the Indian ocean April 14, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Handout via REUTERS

The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), front, leads the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112 and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), in the Indian ocean April 14, 2017. U.S. Navy photo...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), front, leads the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112 and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), in the Indian ocean April 14, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 9
The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the South China Sea, April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via Reuters

The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the South China Sea, April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the South China Sea, April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 9
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) transits the South China Sea, April 11, 2017. The destroyer is on a deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Handout via REUTERS

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) transits the South China Sea, April 11, 2017. The destroyer is on a deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) transits the South China Sea, April 11, 2017. The destroyer is on a deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 9
An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 takes off from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transiting the South China Sea April 10, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 takes off from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transiting the South China Sea April 10, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 takes off from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transiting the South China Sea April 10, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 9
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the South China Sea while conducting flight operations on April 9, 2017. Z.A. Landers/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the South China Sea while conducting flight operations on April 9, 2017. Z.A. Landers/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the South China Sea while conducting flight operations on April 9, 2017. Z.A. Landers/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 9
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Indian Ocean, April 15, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Indian Ocean, April 15, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Indian Ocean, April 15, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Next Slideshows

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Apr 19 2017
The trials of Aaron Hernandez

The trials of Aaron Hernandez

The former New England Patriots football star hanged himself in the jail cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder.

Apr 19 2017
Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Apr 18 2017
Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Apr 18 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast