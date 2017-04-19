USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

An F/A-18C Hornet from the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 "Blue Blasters" launches from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in South China Sea April 8, 2017. North Korea did not refer to the mix-up but said the United States and its allies...more

An F/A-18C Hornet from the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 "Blue Blasters" launches from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in South China Sea April 8, 2017. North Korea did not refer to the mix-up but said the United States and its allies "should not mess with us". "A nuclear powered aircraft carrier that the United States and its puppet group are loudly advertising is nothing more than a pile of scrap metal in the face of our revolutionary forces' mighty power," said the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

Close