Vanishing glaciers of Peru

A view of a glacier on the flank of Chopicalqui montain in Huascaran National Park in Huaraz, Peru, September 18, 2013. Peru is home to 71% of the world’s tropical glaciers, which are a source of fresh water for millions, but 22% of the surface area of Peruvian glaciers has disappeared in the past 30 years alone, according to The World Bank. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo