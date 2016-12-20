Edition:
Venezuela cash shortage sparks unrest

An employee stands next to damaged shelves in a store after it was looted in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 19, 2016. Soldiers patrolled streets, neighbors mounted barricades and businessmen raked through damaged shops on Monday in parts of Venezuela worst hit from violence sparked by a cash shortage. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Workers repair damages in a store after it was looted, in La Fria, Venezuela, December 19, 2016. At least three people died and 405 people were arrested, officials said, in protests and looting over the weekend that followed the socialist government's elimination of the largest currency bill. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Workers carry a refrigerator as they recover the valuables after a supermarket was looted in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 19, 2016. The opposition put the death toll at five, though authorities only confirmed a man, a woman and a 14-year-old boy were shot dead in the worst-hit state of Bolivar in the south. Some rioters targeted Chinese-owned shops, witnesses said, prompting concern in Beijing. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Damages are seen in a supermarket after it was looted in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 19, 2016. In response to the mayhem, Venezuela's socialist president, Nicolas Maduro, has postponed the elimination of the 100-bolivar notes until Jan. 2 in order to allow time for new larger bills to enter circulation. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Police officers patrol the street during a demonstration in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 19, 2016. The removal of the 100-bolivar bills, before replacement notes were in place, left many people unable to pay for basic goods and transactions in the busy run-up to Christmas. That heaped hardship onto Venezuelans already suffering scarcities of food and the world's highest inflation. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A woman walks on the street next to a makeshift barricade after a demonstration in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 19, 2016. In Ciudad Bolivar, residents formed barricades in the streets to protect themselves and shops from further violence. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People walk away from the tear gas as they carry goods taken from a supermarket after it was broken into, in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 19, 2016. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People clash with Venezuelan National Guards as they try to cross the border to Colombia over the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Urena, Venezuela December 18, 2016. Maduro said the currency measure was needed to combat criminals on the border with Colombia hoarding bolivars to fuel contraband and sabotage his leftist administration. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A police officer takes pictures of the damages in front of a supermarket after it was looted, in La Fria, Venezuela, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People carry goods taken from a food wholesaler after it was broken into, in La Fria, Venezuela December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
A worker looks for valuables among the damaged goods in a store after it was looted, in La Fria, Venezuela, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Venezuelan National Guards patrol a street in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 17, 2016. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
People gather to watch as others try to break into a liquor store in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 17, 2016. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
People carry goods taken from a food wholesaler after it was broken into, in La Fria, Venezuela December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
People carry goods taken from a food wholesaler after it was broken into, in La Fria, Venezuela December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
People run away from tear gas during clashes with riot police in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 17, 2016. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
People carry goods taken from a food wholesaler after it was broken into, in La Fria, Venezuela December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Employees and neighbors carry a fence after a bakery was looted in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 17, 2016. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
People queue to deposit their 100 bolivar notes, near Venezuela's Central Bank in Caracas, Venezuela December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
People carry goods taken from a supermarket after it was broken into, in La Fria, Venezuela December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
