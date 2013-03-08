Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 8, 2013 | 4:15pm EST

Venezuela mourns Chavez

<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
1 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
2 / 60
<p>Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
3 / 60
<p>Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, March 08, 2013

Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
4 / 60
<p>Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, March 08, 2013

Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
5 / 60
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a sticker of him on his face waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a sticker of him on his face waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a sticker of him on his face waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
6 / 60
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
7 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
8 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
9 / 60
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
10 / 60
<p>A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
11 / 60
<p>Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Friday, March 08, 2013

Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
12 / 60
<p>A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
13 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 60
<p>A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
15 / 60
<p>A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
16 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
17 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
18 / 60
<p>Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
19 / 60
<p>Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Friday, March 08, 2013

Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
20 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
21 / 60
<p>Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
22 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close
23 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
24 / 60
<p>Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
25 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
26 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Friday, March 08, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
27 / 60
<p>Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Friday, March 08, 2013

Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
28 / 60
<p>Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
29 / 60
<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
30 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Friday, March 08, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
31 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Friday, March 08, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close
32 / 60
<p>Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
33 / 60
<p>A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013....more

Friday, March 08, 2013

A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
34 / 60
<p>The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
35 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell

Friday, March 08, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell

Close
36 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
37 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
38 / 60
<p>Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
39 / 60
<p>Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
40 / 60
<p>Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
41 / 60
<p>Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
42 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
43 / 60
<p>A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald</p>

A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald

Friday, March 08, 2013

A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald

Close
44 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
45 / 60
<p>A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
46 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
47 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
48 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
49 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
50 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
51 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
52 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
53 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
54 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
55 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
56 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
57 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
58 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
59 / 60
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
State funeral of Hugo Chavez

State funeral of Hugo Chavez

Next Slideshows

State funeral of Hugo Chavez

State funeral of Hugo Chavez

Hugo Chavez supporters wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas.

Mar 08 2013
Kenya decides

Kenya decides

A tight presidential race grips Kenya.

Mar 08 2013
Women of the world

Women of the world

Snapshots of women's lives as they live, work and play.

Mar 07 2013
Fukushima today

Fukushima today

A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.

Mar 07 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast