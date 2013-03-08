Venezuela mourns Chavez
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores...more
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores...more
Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a sticker of him on his face waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a sticker of him on his face waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo more
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more
Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his...more
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in...more
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013....more
A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell
The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried...more
Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva more
Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald
A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
State funeral of Hugo Chavez
Hugo Chavez supporters wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas.
Kenya decides
A tight presidential race grips Kenya.
Women of the world
Snapshots of women's lives as they live, work and play.
Fukushima today
A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.