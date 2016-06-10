Edition:
Venezuela on edge

A molotov cocktail explodes in front of riot police officers as they clash with demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator attempts to throw a bottle towards riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Female police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators run through tear gas during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator reacts to the tear gas effects as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police officers stand guard in front of a tear gas cloud as they clash with demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A riot police officer reacts to the tear gas effects as they clash with demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail against riot policemen during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan National Guards patrol after looting attempts, according to local media, in the slum of Petare in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People cover their goods as they close their stalls after looting attempts, according to local media, in the slum of Petare in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator attempts to throw a stone towards riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police use pepper spray against a man during a protest over food shortage in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators use a dustbin lid as cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. On the wall reads, "Chavez live". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman looks into a market of staple foods in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator uses a slingshot as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A riot police fires tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police officers react to the tear gas effects as they clash with demonstrators during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister as they clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator attempts to throw a stone towards riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

