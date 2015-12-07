Venezuela opposition claims victory
Lilian Tintori (centre L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, celebrates next to candidates of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) during a news conference on the election in Caracas, December 7, 2015....more
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition wave a Venezuelan national flag from a car while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition shout while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Humberto Lopez, known as "El Che", reacts as National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena announces the official results of parliamentary elections in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition embrace while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People stand in line outside a polling station to cast their vote during a legislative election, in Rubio, Tachira state, Venezuela, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An oppposition supporter waves a Venezuelan national flag while she celebrates the opposition victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro react as a man wears a shirt with an image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Lilian Tintori, the wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, kisses the ballot before casting her vote during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People look up where they have to cast their votes outside a polling station during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People wait outside a polling station to cast their votes during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition wave a Venezuelan national flag from a car while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People stand in line outside a polling station to cast their vote during a legislative election, in Rubio, Tachira state, Venezuela, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition embrace while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lilian Tintori (2nd L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, celebrates with candidates of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) during a news conference on the election in Caracas, December 7, 2015....more
Lilian Tintori (C), the wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez smiles while she celebrates during a news conference with members of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Soldiers sit at a polling station to cast their votes during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles (C) greets supporters after casting his vote at a polling station during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
