Mon Apr 10, 2017

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Demonstrators grab a riot police officer at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A man walks past a burning kiosk during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Demonstrators take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Riot police fire tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Demonstrators build a fire barricade on a street in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Demonstrators chase and beat an unidentified person during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A demonstrator is helped by other during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Demonstrators participate in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail while clashing with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police while ralling against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A demonstrator uses a sling shot during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A demonstrator is arrested by riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A demonstrator rallies against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A demonstrator is arrested by riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Riot police take position as demonstrators rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Demonstrators run away from tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A demonstrator walks while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Demonstrators barricade the front of an office of the Supreme Court of Justice. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
A riot police officer fires tear gas while clashing with demonstrators. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Demonstrators hold rocks as they clash with the riot police during a rally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
People participating in an opposition rally are reflected in the glass windows of a building. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards an office of the Supreme Court of Justice. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Demonstrators react during clashes with the riot police during a rally. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with the riot police during a rally. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles (L) is embraced by a supporter as he arrives at an opposition rally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Opposition supporters gather near an anti-riot barricade with a graffiti that reads "coup" during a rally. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
A fire barricade is seen on a street during an opposition rally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Burned debris are seen in a warehouse in the building where the offices of Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles are located. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
