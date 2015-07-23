Venezuela shortages

Yeslany Davila plays with her daughter on a pile of diapers she has managed to accumulate at her house in Maracaibo, Venezuela July 3, 2015. To get by, pregnant women wake up at the crack of dawn to join long store lines, try to stock up on diapers...more

Yeslany Davila plays with her daughter on a pile of diapers she has managed to accumulate at her house in Maracaibo, Venezuela July 3, 2015. To get by, pregnant women wake up at the crack of dawn to join long store lines, try to stock up on diapers before their baby is born, visit a dozen shops for a single product, tap social media to barter goods, and spend small fortunes on the black market where smugglers jack up prices at the sight of their bellies. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

