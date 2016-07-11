Venezuelans stock up in Colombia
Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket to take advantage of the temporary border opening in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez
Venezuelan citizens try to cross over the Simon Bolivar international bridge to Colombia in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A Venezuelan child carries a pack of toilet paper next to a woman as they cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge after shopping, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo...more
Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Venezuelans show their IDs while they wait in line, to try to cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez
Venezuelan citizens shop at the local drugstore in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez
Venezuelan citizens push each other as they try to cross over the Simon Bolivar international bridge to Colombia in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Venezuelan border officials allow a Colombian woman to pass, next to Venezuelan citizens crossing the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez
Venezuelan citizens change money in Villa del Rosario near Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez
Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Venezuelan citizens cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A Colombia police officer looks at Venezuelan citizens crossing the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A Venezuelan citizen is seen carrying a bag after shopping in Colombia, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Migration officers take pictures of Venezuelan citizens holding up a banner that reads, "Colombia, thank you for your solidarity with Venezuela", at the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo...more
Venezuelan citizens are seen carrying bags and packages as they cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge after shopping, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Venezuelan citizens listens to a national guard as they try to cross over the Simon Bolivar international bridge to Colombia in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A Venezuelan child carries a package as he crosses the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge after shopping, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez
Venezuelan citizens are seen carrying bags as they cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge after shopping, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A Venezuelan citizen is seen carrying a bag after shopping in Colombia, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
